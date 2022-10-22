Motoring

Motoring

AFP
Wire Service
1 minute read
22 Oct 2022
12:11 pm

MotoGP title rivals suffer as Martin grabs record-setting pole,Binder 13th

AFP

Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing broke a nine-year record at Phillip Island to grab pole for the Malaysian GP, while leader Francesco Bagnaia will start from ninth.

Jorge Martin
Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing celebrates after finish in second position of qualifying race on MotoGP Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia at Mandalika International Street Circuit in Lombok, Indonesia. Picture: Getty Images

MotoGP leader Francesco Bagnaia will start Sunday’s Malaysian Grand Prix from ninth after crashing out, as Spaniard Jorge Martin clocked the fastest lap ever at Sepang to secure pole position.

Ducati rider Bagnaia’s championship rival and title-holder Fabio Quartararo suffered even more and was only 12th for Yamaha in qualifying on Saturday.

Prima Pramac’s Martin took pole with a scorching one minute and 57.790 seconds. Enea Bastianini was second, 0.456 seconds behind, with six-time world champion Marc Marquez completing the front three.

Record-breaking

Martin also smashed the nine-year Phillip Island record to secure pole last weekend in Australia.

Bagnaia, who can win the title on Sunday, was more than a second off the pace and suffered a second crash of a bad day for the Italian.

He crashed out in the third practice session, but made amends by topping the first qualifying session.

READ MORE
Top 5 in MotoGP title race still within reach for Brad Binder

The Italian was sixth in second qualifying when he crashed out on Turn 4 on a clear day at the Sepang track, and will have to be content to start from the third row.

Bagnaia leads the championship standings with a 14-point advantage over Quartararo.

He will claim a maiden championship title if he takes the chequered flag and Quartararo ends up outside the podium.

Otherwise the title fight will go to the last race of the season at Spain’s Valencia in a fortnight.

Read more on these topics