Big drop in petrol and diesel prices from Wednesday, 2 April

Motorists will get much-needed relief at the petrol pumps this week.

South African motorists will be paying less for petrol and diesel at the pumps from this week.

The petrol price decrease from Wednesday, 2 April 2025, will be a relief for cash-strapped motorists and consumers after the 12.75% electricity price hike on Tuesday.

Petrol and diesel prices

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that the price of 93-octane will decrease by 58 cents per litre, while 95-octane petrol will cost 72 cents per litre less.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) decreases by 83.8 cents per litre, while diesel with 0.005% sulphur goes down by 85.8 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost 81.7 cents less per litre, while the price of LP gas decreases by 79 cents per kilogramme.

How much fuel will cost you?

When the fuel price increase kicks in, a litre of 93 unleaded petrol will cost R21.51 per litre, while 95 unleaded will be R21.62.

The wholesale price of 0.05% diesel will increase to R19.35 per litre, and 0.005% will cost R19.32.

Reasons for petrol decrease

DMRE spokesperson Robert Maake said several factors, including the international petroleum product prices and the rand/US dollar exchange rate, contributed to the decrease in petrol and diesel prices.

“The average international petroleum product prices followed the decreasing trend of crude oil prices. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 66.36 cents per litre (c/l), 80.10 c/l and 72.07 c/l respectively.”

Brent Crude oil price

Maake said the average Brent Crude oil price decreased from $74.89 to $71.04 during the period under review.

“The main contributing factors are the continued supply from non-OPEC countries as well as anticipated increase in supply, though moderate, from OPEC+ producers in April 2025.”

Rand/US dollar exchange

Maake said the rand appreciated against the US dollar (USD), from 18.50 to 18.30, during the period under review when compared to the previous one.

“This led to lower contributions to the basic fuel prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 11.72 c/l, 12.42 c/l and 12.24 c/l respectively.”

Slate levy

Maake said the cumulative slate amounted to a positive balance of R2.435 billion for petrol and diesel at the end of February 2025.

“In line with the provisions of the self-adjusting slate levy mechanism, a slate levy remains unchanged at zero cents per litre in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from the 2nd of April 2025.”

Fuel levy

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana, in his budget speech in March, announced that the fuel levy on petrol and diesel will remain the same at 396.00 c/l and 384 c/l, respectively, while the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy on both petrol and diesel will remain at 218.00 c/l.

However, the carbon fuel levy will increase by 3.00 c/l to 14c/l for petrol and 17c/l for diesel. Consequently, the fuel levies will increase to 399.00 c/l on petrol and 387.00 c/l on diesel from 2 April 2025.

Transport tariffs

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe has approved the implementation of revised zone differentials into the price structures of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin from 2 April 2025.

