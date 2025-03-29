Johannesburg’s 2025/26 tariff increases — Here is how much more you could pay

The city has a budget of R87.8 billion for the next financial year, including R1.6 billion each for City Power and Johannesburg Water.

The City of Johannesburg have tabled their proposed municipal tariff increases for the next three years.

The tariffs form part of the municipality’s Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for 2025/26 financial year.

The proposed fees will not be finalised until the city has completed its 17-date public participation schedule which will run from 29 March until 10 May.

Johannesburg tariff increases

As well as 2025/26 financial year, increases are also on the cards for the 2026/27 and 2027/28 financial years.

The city wishes to hike property rates by 4.6% for this financial year, and a further 4.6% and 4.5% in the subsequent years.

The proposed electricity tariff increase will be fractionally less than the amount granted to Eskom by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa — 12.41% this year followed by 5.36% and 6.19%.

Water and sanitation could both increase by 13.9% this year, climbing again by 6.6% in the following two years each.

Lastly, refuse may increase by 6.6% in each of the nest three financial years.

‘Proper’ fiscal management

The IDP states a total budget of R87.8 billion for Johannesburg — R80.5 billion for the operating budget and R7.3 billion for capital expenditure.

The entity with the largest budgets include Johannesburg Water with R5.32 billion over the next three years, as well as City Power’s allocation of R5.26 billion over the same period.

Residents will have an opportunity to debate the IDP and the tariffs over the next six weeks as senior officials hold public engagements across the city.

“We need to ensure that the city’s fiscal management is proper and that it has a long term view on how we are going to raise money to keep the city alive,” Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero said at the first IDP public participation session in Roodepoort on Saturday.

“All the things we want to see in our wards, in our city, also requires money. Municipal money does not come from anywhere else but your rates and taxes. Those are the main sources where we make money to be able to reinvest in the infrastructure,” Morero said.

Joburg 2040

Dubbed ‘The People’s Plan’, the IDP aims to build on the Joburg 2040 Growth and Development Strategy formulated by former mayor Parks Tau.

“Now is the time for government, business, and communities to come together to reclaim Johannesburg,” stated acting City Manager Tshepo Makola.

“This 2025/26 IDP review is our roadmap to a restored, reimagined, and resilient Johannesburg.

“It is not just a plan—it is a commitment to taking decisive action, delivering real results, and ensuring a better future for all Joburgers,” Makola concluded.

