Omoda hybrid technology sees C5 SHS take down the competition

In the most fiercely contested market segment in South Africa, the Omoda C5 SHS is geared to tackle the leaders in Toyota's Corolla Cross HEV and Chery's Tiggo Cross CSH.

Omoda South Africa has expanded its local lineup with the introduction of the new C5 SHS, a hybrid variant of its best-selling C5 range. The C5 SHS is the first conventional hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) offered by Omoda & Jaecoo.

With the brand’s other electrified offerings being plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) that require external charging, the Omoda C5 SHS is a self-charging solution to today’s ever increasing price of fuel.

Power and performance

Under the bonnet of the Omoda C5 SHS is a turbocharged 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine. Together with a 1.83kWh LFP battery that drives an electric motor, it delivers a combined output of 165kW of power and 295Nm of torque.

Power is sent to the front wheels via a smooth Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). The Omoda C5 SHS can accelerate to 100km/h in just 7.9 seconds before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 175km/h.

A WLTP-verified fuel consumption figure of 4.9 litres per 100km is claimed. This means that a range of more than 1 000km is possible from one 51 litre tank of fuel, while CO2 emissions are said to be a mere 111g/km.

Compared with the standard Omoda C5 X Series, the SHS features a more symmetrical dashboard layout. Picture: Supplied

The competitors

The Toyota Corolla Cross HEV combines a naturally aspirated 1.8 litre petrol engine with a 1.3kWh battery pack and single electric motor. It sends 90kW of power and 142Nm of torque to the front wheels via a CVT.

The Chery Tiggo Cross HEV features a naturally aspirated 1.5 litre engine hooked up to a 1.83kWh battery pack and electric motor. The system produces 150kW of power and 310Nm of torque which is also sent to the front wheels via DHT.

Like the rest of the Omoda C5 lineup, the SHS variant employs disc brakes all around, with ventilated discs up front riding on 18-inch alloy wheels fitted with 215/55 tyres.

A MacPherson strut front suspension and multilink rear setup delivers a well-chosen balance of responsive handling and ride comfort.

Convenience features

Standard specification on the Omoda C5 SHS is generous, with convenience features including:

Power-operated boot lid;

Automatic windscreen wipers;

60/40 split-folding rear seats;

50W wireless phone charger;

Keyless entry with push-button start;

Roof rails; and

Power-adjustable side mirrors with auto-fold functionality.

A high-end eight-speaker Sony sound system is fitted as standard to the Omoda C5 SHS. Picture: Supplied

Exterior styling

Enhancing the look of the Omoda C5 SHS are:

Automatic LED headlights;

LED daytime running lights;

Sunroof; and

Red-painted brake calipers.

Interior styling

While the Omoda C5 SHS stands apart mechanically, its interior execution further differentiates it within the C5 range. Compared with the standard C5 X Series, the SHS features:

A more symmetrical dashboard layout; and

Cleaner, bridge-style centre console, that replaces the floating console design found in the ICE models.

This revised layout not only alters the visual character of the cabin but also creates a more integrated storage area in the centre stack.

Comfort and spec

Moving inside, the Omoda C5 SHS is packed with modern safety and luxury features as expected from the brand. Front occupants are treated to snug, supportive sports seats, while both rows benefit from black leather upholstery.

The front seats are power-adjustable, with six-way adjustment for both the driver and front passenger. Heating and ventilation for the front seats come standard, reinforcing Omoda’s belief that luxury does not have to come with an inflated price tag.

Dual-zone climate control is also included, while rear air vents ensure comfort for second-row passengers. Dual 12.3-inch screens dominate the sleek dashboard, with an intuitive touchscreen interface controlling Bluetooth connectivity, wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay.

An eight-speaker Sony sound system is fitted as standard, while Intelligent Voice Command allows drivers to operate key functions without taking their eyes off the road.

Further enhancing the cabin ambience is a multi-colour ambient lighting system, also included as standard. Supporting the refined hybrid driving experience is acoustic glass for the driver and front passenger, contributing to a quieter and more serene cabin environment.

A WLTP-verified fuel consumption figure of 4.9-litres per 100 km is claimed. Picture: Supplied

Driver and safety systems

Safety remains a key focus for Omoda. The C5 achieved a five-star Euro NCAP crash test rating in 2022 and the C5 SHS carries this commitment forward with a comprehensive suite of safety systems. Passive safety features include:

Seven airbags;

Including a central airbag;

ISOFIX child seat anchorages;

Electronic stability programme (ESP); and

Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD).

Driver assistance systems fitted as standard include:

Front and rear parking sensors;

360-degree camera;

Blind-spot detection;

Rear cross-traffic alert; and

Lane change assist.

Colours

Customers will be able to choose from a variety of paint colours, including:

Bloodstone Red;

Carbon Crystal Black;

Khaki White;

Phantom Grey.

Additionally, the Omoda C5 SHS will be offered with two dual-tone finishes:

Carbon Crystal Black and Aerial Silver;

Carbon Crystal Black and Khaki White.

The Omoda C5 SHS is packed with modern safety and luxury features as expected from the brand. Picture: Supplied

An exciting step forward

“The new Omoda C5 SHS represents an exciting step forward for the brand in South Africa, allowing customers to experience advanced hybrid technology without compromising on performance or value.”

“With its exceptional efficiency and premium specification, the Omoda C5 SHS is designed to appeal to motorists who want more from their driving experience,” says Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager at Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa.

Pricing

To celebrate the car’s launch, the Omoda C5 SHS will be available for R469 900 for the first month, with official pricing positioned then set at R479 900.

Pricing includes a five-year / 75 000km service plan, a five-year / 150 000km factory warranty and a 10-year / one-million km engine warranty (linked to the first owner).