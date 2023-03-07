Bigger than Land Cruiser new Haval P04 shows its massive self

Charl Bosch

Less than a month after being spied undergoing testing in China, an apparent single official image of the all-new Haval P04 has emerged online ahead of the commencing of sales later this year.

American-Chinese

Set to be the upmarket version of Great Wall Motors (GWM)’s new flagship, with its official name still to be confirmed, though reports suggest it could revive the H5 nameplate previously used on the updated version of the model initially called the GWM Hover, the single image shows a slab-sided profile similar to the Ford Excursion and a front facia reminiscent of past Ford F-150 generations.

While tipped to rival the Toyota Fortuner and even the Land Cruiser Prado, the P04 could potentially join the even bigger Tank 600 as a rival for the Land Cruiser 300, though without the same level of luxury.

According to carnewschina.com, who obtained the images first, the P04 will measure in the region of 5.2 metres long that trounces not only the Land Cruiser 300 by some 300mm, but also the Nissan Patrol that measures 5 165 mm in overall length.

Bakkie-based

Underneath, it will ride on the same body-on-frame platform as the GWM King Kong Cannon bakkie that sits above the Poer, known as the P-Series in South Africa, in the automaker’s line-up, but below the ultra-luxurious Shanhai Cannon that debuted in Australia last month.

As previously indicated, the P04 will provide seating for seven and although no official images of the interior emerged, seen descriptions confirms the presence of a minimalist centre console, a three-spoke steering wheel seemingly derived from the Ford Mustang and a pair of freestanding displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Made from 1999 to 2006, the massive Excursion seemingly served as inspiration for the P04.

No eight or six cylinders

Underneath its expansive bonnet, and in complete contrast to the Land Cruiser 300, Patrol and Excursion, the P04 won’t have access to a six-or-eight-cylinder engine, or reportedly even a turbodiesel once sales commence.

While diesel power is provided in the King Kong Cannon, the P04’s engine line-up will comprise a single 2.0-litre turbo-petrol in two states of tune; 147 kW and 169 kW. Transmissions are set to consist of a six-speed automatic or an eight-speed self-shifter.

Reportedly due for unveiling at the Chengdu Auto Show in August, the P04 is still to be confirmed for South Africa, but should Haval South Africa make an announcement, expect sales to start either at the end of the year or in early 2024.

