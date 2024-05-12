Toyota Hilux GR-S leads exciting band of bakkies heading for SA

Other bakkies on their way are the Peugeot Landtrek single cab, GWM P500 and 222kW Amarok.

The third version of the Toyota Hilux GR-S is expected to be rolled out soon. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

South Africa is bakkie country and in the next year, buyers will have more models to choose from.

On the cards are all-new generations being introduced, updated models added to existing ranges, some old faces returning and a surprising new arrival.

Here’s what South Africans can expect:

Toyota Hilux GR-S III

After delays, the third generation of the Toyota Hilux Gazoo Racing Sport (GR-S) will be officially launched next week.

The new GR-S bakkie, which has an increased track of 140mm in front and 150mm at the rear, is the first Hilux to be fitted standard with all-terrain tyres, wrapped around 17-inch black alloy wheels. The all-terrain tyres are just one of numerous “Dakar-inspired” visual enhancements, which also include a Tundra-inspired front grille, extended wheel arches and heavy-duty front and rear skid plates.

The new Toyota Hilux GR-S features new mono-tube shock absorbers, improved brakes and enhanced coil springs.

Its power outputs stay unchanged. It’s 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine, mated to six-speed automatic gearbox, produces 165kW of power and 550Nm of torque.

JAC Hunter T9

While JAC has started selling this good-looking bakkie, its official launch was only scheduled for the end of this month.

The T9 rides on a different platform to its T6 and T8 siblings and is only offered as a double cab in two trim levels, starting at a competitive R529 900.

While a 2.5-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engine are in the pipeline, it is currently only offered with a 125kW/410Nm 2.0-litre turbodiesel mill.

An eight-speed automatic gearbox sends the power to either the rear wheels or all four wheels.

LDV T60

Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation, known as SAIC Motor, enters the local market with the LDV T60 bakkie this month.

It is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbodiesel engine that develops 160kW/500Nm.

It is mated to either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox with a choice of rear-wheel or all-wheel drive.

The larger-than-life GWM P500. Picture: GWM

GWM P500

Due to arrive in the second quarter is the larger-than-life P500, which will sit above the current P-Series in Great Wall Motor’s bakkie line-up.

The P500 will raise to bar in the bakkie game with features like a sunroof, electrically reclining rear seats, expansive infotainment system and split tailgate.

It will also offer a self-charging hybrid powertrain, a first for the segment in South Africa.

The electrified turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine produces 255kW of power and 648Nm of torque and is hooked up to hybrid-specific nine-speed automatic transmission.

A conventional 135kW/480Nm 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine mated to nine-speed auto is also on the cards.

Foton Tunland

Chinese commercial vehicle giant Foton will officially resume local sales at the end of June with the Tunland, featuring in an extended portfolio.

Called the Tunland G7 in other markets, the double cab-only bakkie is powered by a 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine producing 120kW/390Nm.

The Peugeot Landtrek single cab. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Peugeot Landtrek

Stellantis plans on adding single-cab derivatives and a more affordable double cab to the Landtrek in the second half of the year.

The new derivatives will be imported along with the Allure and 4Action double-cab derivatives.

Stellantis plans to assemble all of them locally after the completion of a new factory in Coega next year.

Unlike the Allure and 4Action, the new additions are pure workhorses. They will be powered by the same 110kW/350Nm 1.9-litre turbodiesel engines as on their siblings, with the drive going to the rear wheels via six-speed manual transmission.

Mitsubishi Triton

The all-new Triton will ride on a new platform Mitsubishi claim is stronger and more rigid than that underpinning the current generation.

It is expected the all-new bakkie will be offered with at least one single-turbo 2.4-litre diesel engine derivative alongside the twin-turbo.

In other markets, the single turbo mill produces 110kW/330Nm or 135/430Nm. The twin-turbo sees the power cranked up to a respectable 150kW/470Nm.

The new Mitsubishi Triton will rival the likes of the Toyota Hilux. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

A choice of a six-speed manual and six-speed automatic are offered with the drive going to either the rear wheels or all four corners on demand.

222kW Amarok

The exciting petrol Volkswagen Amarok will be offered later this year.

It runs the 222kW/452Nm high-performance, turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder mill that also served on the Ford Mustang.

It is mated to a 10-speed automatic box which will send the twist to all four wheels.

This 222kW version is set to be faster than the 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel derivatives.

The Kia Tasman will have its sights firmly set on the likes of the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger. Picture: Kia Australia

Kia Tasman

A development that has been going on for the best part of a decade, the first Kia bakkie – called the Tasman – is set to make its world debut towards the end of the year, with South Africa likely to get it before the middle of 2025.

It is reported that the tried-and-trusted 148kW/440Nm 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine will power the bakkie. The mill serves in Kia passenger cars like the Carnival and Sorento.

A camouflaged version of shows the Tasman’s front to resemble Kia’s electric EV9 in very distinctive American-truck like design.