Mazda gives entry-level, self-shifting CX-3 more spec

Four model range are now automatic only, but still equipped with the normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine.

Collectively its oldest model along with the 2, Mazda has given the entry-level CX-3 a handful of updates not applicable to any other derivatives.

New additions

Marking its 12th year of production this year, the changes centre around the Active grade fitted with the six-speed automatic gearbox.

These include the addition of the eight-inch MZD Connect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker sound system.

Retained features are cruise control, 16-inch alloy wheels, cloth seat trim, folding electric mirrors, push-button start, Hill Start Assist and a multi-function steering wheel.

Same up front

Underneath, the CX-3 also remain as is, with outputs of 115kW/206Nm from the normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine.

eemingly, the six-speed manual has been removed, leaving the Active, and the entire CX-3 range, equipped automatic ‘box as standard.

Colours

As with the rest of the range, the Active’s choice of colour comprises the following:

Aero Grey;

Platinum Quartz;

Machine Grey;

Jet Black;

Polymetal Grey;

Soul Crystal Red;

Snowflake White Pearl

Price

CX-3 2.0 Active AT – R440 000

CX-3 2.0 Dynamic AT – R479 300

CX-3 2.0 Individual AT – R551 600

CX-3 2.0 Carbon AT – R551 600

