Mazda gives entry-level, self-shifting CX-3 more spec

Four model range are now automatic only, but still equipped with the normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine.
Collectively its oldest model along with the 2, Mazda has given the entry-level CX-3 a handful of updates not applicable to any other derivatives.
New additions
Marking its 12th year of production this year, the changes centre around the Active grade fitted with the six-speed automatic gearbox.
These include the addition of the eight-inch MZD Connect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker sound system.
Retained features are cruise control, 16-inch alloy wheels, cloth seat trim, folding electric mirrors, push-button start, Hill Start Assist and a multi-function steering wheel.
Same up front
Underneath, the CX-3 also remain as is, with outputs of 115kW/206Nm from the normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine.
eemingly, the six-speed manual has been removed, leaving the Active, and the entire CX-3 range, equipped automatic ‘box as standard.
Colours
As with the rest of the range, the Active’s choice of colour comprises the following:
- Aero Grey;
- Platinum Quartz;
- Machine Grey;
- Jet Black;
- Polymetal Grey;
- Soul Crystal Red;
- Snowflake White Pearl
Price
- CX-3 2.0 Active AT – R440 000
- CX-3 2.0 Dynamic AT – R479 300
- CX-3 2.0 Individual AT – R551 600
- CX-3 2.0 Carbon AT – R551 600
