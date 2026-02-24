‘Go-faster’ Opel Corsa finally returning, but with a first-time twist

First performance Corsa in over a decade will wear the GSE moniker, but derive motivation solely from an electric powertrain.

Opel has officially confirmed rumours dating back eight years that it will soon unveil a performance version of the Corsa.

Long-time coming but…

Back in 2018, the Blitz’s UK sister brand, Vauxhall, indicated that the VXR (OPC) moniker would return by 2021, but with electrification in the form of a hybrid or plug-in hybrid.

ALSO READ: Updated Opel Corsa puts up a brave fight in a losing battle

While nothing subsequently emerged, Rüsselsheim has now released the official teaser image of the first performance Corsa since the last generation OPC and later, the lukewarm GSI.

… electric only

In what will be a first for the Stellantis-era Corsa, the newcomer will follow the Mokka and Astra in adopting the GSE moniker.

Unlike the latter, though, the Corsa GSE’s electric setup will be without any form of combustion assistance.

As such, it will be similar to the Mokka GSE and use a 54-kWh battery pack. However, it remains to be seen whether it will deliver the same 206kW/345Nm outputs.

Stellantis-era Corsa will finally have a performance version, but with complete electrification. Picture: Opel

If so, it will become the most powerful Corsa ever made, an accolade held until now by the OPC, whose 1.6-litre turbocharged engine made 152kW/280Nm in its twilight application stages.

“The new Corsa GSE combines both worlds. It is the new all-electric top-of-the-range version of our small car and will offer pure electric and thus locally emissions-free driving pleasure,” CEO Florian Huettl said in a statement.

Teased in the guise of the same wheel design as the Mokka GSE, yellow GSE-branded brake calipers and a GSE badge at the base of the door, an official date of reveal is still unknown.

Not for us

Unsurprisingly, the GSE is unlikely to become available in South Africa at any stage after its eventual world reveal.

NOW READ: Planned Vauxhall Corsa VXR could lead to revival of OPC in 2021