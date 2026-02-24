iCaur 03T hints at electric box of incoming surprises

Initially planned to form part of Jaecoo's product range, the boxy 03T improves on the normal 03 the iCar brand launched with in China three years ago.

Launching in May, Chery-owned iCaur will field an initial product range of three models comprising two electric vehicles and a single range-extending EV.

Own identity

Similar to sister brands Omoda & Jaecoo, Jetour and from next month Lepas, the dedicated new energy vehicle brand will function separately and with its own dealer network.

Still pronounced “i-car” instead of “i-core” despite the inclusion of a “u” as a result of trademark conflicts, the brand’s preliminary dealer footprint will consist of 20 outlets over the next 12 to 24 months.

Staggered roll-out

Shown at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring last year, iCaur’s line-up will commence with the retro-styled V23 and the boxy 03T.

Arriving towards the end of the year, the 03T will become the mid-range model, its place as flagship taken over by the range-extending V27.

From Jaecoo to iCaur

A surprise showing at the Kyalami showpiece, the 03T rates as a facelift version of the normal 03 that launched iCar in China three years ago.

Originally, the regular 03 was to be sold locally as the Jaecoo J6. Picture: Jaecoo

Initially confirmed to be part of Jaecoo’s product range as the J6, the 03T did land on local soil, briefly, as the J6, but with its iCar identity still present.

iCaur’s approval for South Africa at the beginning of last year, though, saw it scrap plans for the J6, and indeed the normal 03 in favour of the 03T.

First ‘proper drive’

Styled to resemble to the Defender 110 when viewed from the side, The Citizen had the opportunity to sample the 03T last week as part of a sneak peak before iCaur’s launch in May.

As with the V23, though, the short drive took place within the confines of the business park where iCaur’s head office is located.

This due to the models being homologated units and not allowed to be driven on the country’s roads.

03T in detail

Unveiled in China towards the end of 2024, the 03T has been an uncertainty both in its home market and locally, with little to no information known.

Based on a trademark submissions uncovered by carnewschina.com, the 03T, also badged as the Chery X3 Plus, measures 4 380 mm long, 1 916 mm wide and 1 741 mm tall. The wheelbase is 2 715 mm.

Compared to the 03, which made its first showing at the 2024 Kyalami Festival of Motoring as a preview of the now cancelled J6, the 03T’s exterior revisions are easy to spot.

Changes at the rear include blackened light clusters and a squarer imitation spare wheel cover. Picture: Charl Bosch

These include amount to inverted L-shaped LED headlights, a new bonnet, plastic cladding around wheel arches and a new front bumper.

At the rear, the actual wheel arches are more flared, the tailgate revised with a squared-off faux spare wheel cover, and a darkened finished added to the i-shaped light clusters.

For South Africa, the 03T also gets extended door sills, a dual-tone roof and the same steel-look alloy wheels as the V23.

Inside

Inside, little has changed from the 03, bar a new steering wheel complete with the iCaur name as opposed to simply the “i” logo.

Bar a new steering wheel, the 03T’s interior is little changed from that of the iCar 03. Picture: Charl Bosch

As such, the 03T retains the 15.6-inch infotainment display, electric front seats, the expansive centre console with a pair of smartphone charging pads, the digital instrument cluster binnacle and the surround-view camera system.

Similar to the V23, however, final specification will only become apparent at the May launch.

Power uncertainty

Shrouded in even more secrecy, the 03T is powered by a dual-motor electric system of which no confirmed details are known.

In the J6, this consisted of a 67.7-kWh battery pack powering a pair of electric motor for a total of 205kW/385Nm.

Faux spare wheel cover opens to reveal a storage area. Picture: Charl Bosch

However, a report from China suggests in the region of 185 kW from a 69.7-kWh battery pack.

China’s CLTC testing cycle points to a range of between 501 km and 520 km, and DC charging support up to 85 kW.

Other details include a claimed ground clearance of 200 mm, a departure angle of 31°, approach of 28° and breakover of 20°.

The drive

Within the confines of the business park, which saw speeds above 40 km/h disallowed, the 03T felt responsive in “middle” Comfort mode, and suitably quicker than expected in Sport.

In addition to its immediate grip, the steering is a lot heavier than most EVs, even in Comfort mode, and points to the 03T’s being supposedly sportier than the V23.

Some will likely scoff at the size of the 03T’s boot. Picture: Charl Bosch

While the lack of physical buttons will annoy some, the layout is clean and the infotainment system itself, seemingly, not as difficult as others.

The interior is typically Chinese vehicle spacious. However, the boot will viewed as slightly small by some given the 03T’s boxy design. No luggage capacity is currently known.

Comfort at the front is good and the cabin itself spacious. Picture: Charl Bosch

Front and rear seat comfort impressed, as did the noted Infinity branded sound system and overall built quality.

More to come

Given that little is still, otherwise, known, expect iCaur to reveal more intricate details of the 03T over the next few months.

Until the arrival of the V27, the 03T will be iCaur South Africa’s flagship model. Picture: Charl Bosch

Coinciding with the launch will be pricing, which, for now, remains under wraps.

