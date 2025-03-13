Heavy-duty working Ford Transit van updated with new powertrain

Blue Oval's rival for the Volkswagen Crafter now comes with an automatic gearbox as standard, plus a 1.3-ton payload.

Although unchanged inside and out from its 2019 refresh, Ford has given its full-size Transit van more power. Image: Ford

Having soldiered on untouched since debuting in its current facelift guise at the end of 2019, Ford has streamlined the one-ton Transit range to a single variant powered by a more powerful turbodiesel engine.

Panther gets toothier

Called the Transit V350 LWB, the newcomer doesn’t receive any exterior or interior revisions, though, as mentioned, the still single turbo 2.0-litre Panther diesel engine now develops 121kW/390Nm as opposed to its previous most powerful 114kW/385Nm.

While still front-wheel-drive, the amount of twist now goes through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and no longer the previously used six-speed manual.

Although still without the EcoBlue nomenclature as in Europe, the unit retains the 20-litre AdBlue tank that sprays the nitrous oxide reducing solution into the exhaust system to cut down on emissions.

As before, four driving modes are included; Eco, Normal, Slippery and Tow/Haul. The previous start/stop system also remains.

Down to business

On the loading front, the Transit has a total volume of 13 m3 behind the steel bulkhead separating the cabin and cargo area, enough to accommodate four Euro palettes and a payload of 1 325 kg.

Its floor measuring 3 200 mm, no less than 10 tie-down hooks have been integrated, while the split barn-style rear doors open 180-degrees similar to the smaller Transit Custom. An LED light that illuminates the entire cargo hold is also standard.

As an option, the Transit can be outfitted with a second side sliding door, as well as a heavy-duty battery and uprated suspension. The claimed tow rating is 2 800 kg for a braked trailer.

Spec

On the specification front, the Transit comes standard with three USB ports, air-conditioning, electric windows, electric mirrors, an eight-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch SYNC4 infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety and driver assistance systems come in the shape of a tyre pressure monitor, Hill Hold Assist, auto lock/unlock doors, traction control and rollover mitigation.

Adding the optional Driver Assistance Package brings a 360-degree surround-view camera system, folding electric mirrors, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, front and rear parking sensors, Blind Spot Monitoring, Collision Mitigation Braking and Reverse Brake Assist.

Price

Priced at exactly R1 000 000, the Transit V350 LWB’s sticker price includes a four-year/120 000 km warranty and an optional six-year/90 000 km service plan.

