Mazda CX-60 Takumi’s superb diesel engine steals the show

The 3.3-litre straight-six mill with electrical assistance is punchy and delivers excellent fuel consumption.

The Mazda CX-60 Takumi has become the brand’s first local R1 million car. Picture: Mazda

In an era dominated by the downsizing of powerplants and electrification, the Mazda CX-60 Takumi is something of an enigma. A pleasant one because while this full-sized SUV offers a helping of mild hybrid power, it’s the 3.3-litre straight-six turbodiesel that steals the show.

For years Mazda has stuck to an old-generation 2.2-litre turbodiesel and somewhat lethargic 2.5-litre naturally aspirated powerplants for their SUVs.

It still does for the two Mazda CX-60 models further down the price ladder. But the 3.3-litre that does duty in the R1 049 200 Takumi, is something else. This turbodiesel is good for 187kW of power at 3 750rpm and 550Nm of torque from 1 500 to 2 400rpm.

Frugal Mazda CX-60 Takumi

Mazda South Africa didn’t make a big deal about the extra 12.4kW and 153Nm added for short periods. This come courtesy of a 0.33kWh lithium-ion battery pack that juices an electric motor integrated into the automatic transmission. Instead, they concentrated on the benefits this 48V mild hybrid system offers in terms of fuel consumption.

The number on paper is a mere 4.9-litres per 100km, and for a full-size SUV, that would be almost unbelievable. Easy 7s are on the cards, with 5s and better attainable on the open road.

I am not sure you could expect more from a punchy large-capacity turbodiesel. Talking of punchy, the 0-100km/h sprint time is said to be 7.3 seconds and the top speed 219km/h.

Creature comforts and space

The Citizen Motoring‘s launch drive in the Mazda CX-60 Takumi from the Cape Town International Airport to lunch in the Delaire Graff Estate some 50km away was not ideal for showcasing what is, in essence, the biggest news in the range since the Mazda CX-60 was launched about a year ago.

Inside, the Mazda CX-60 is plush and comfortable. Picture: Mazda

What is also of importance when choosing a family SUV are creature comforts and space, and the Mazda CX-60 Takumi delivers again. Being a five-seater, it felt like there was enough space for the average family and their luggage.

Listing just some of the creature comforts: a driver personalisation system that recognises who you are and automatically adjusts seat position, steering wheel and mirrors, the sound and climate control settings, USB Android Auto or wireless Apple CarPlay and a 12-speaker premium Bose sound system, Nappa leather upholstery, electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

Safe as a house

There is a comprehensive range of advanced i-Activsense driver assistance and active safety systems on board.

The new stuff for Mazda CX-60 is see-through view, a next-generation 360-degree monitor with extended field of view at low speeds and radar cruise control.

While anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution and brake assist, dynamic stability control, a traction control system, an emergency stop signalling system and hill-hold assist are all offered as standard.

The CX-60 Takumi is the first R1-million Mazda, but it has the feel and quality. Now it’s to see if the buying public agrees.