Mazda2’s price tag slashed by nearly R50 000, but with a catch…

Price cut is for a limited time, though no official time frame was announced.

With an all-new generation confirmed, but the unveiling date unknown, Mazda South Africa has given its ageing 2 range another update, albeit this time solely for the entry-level Active variant.

Price cut

Updated on no less than two occasions since its global unveiling in 2014, the first in 2019 and then again in 2023, the latest tweak doesn’t involve specification or exterior revisions, but a substantial reduction in the base variant’s price tag.

Originally stickered at R336 000, Hiroshima has trimmed R46 100 off its price tag, bringing the asking price to R289 900.

Unchanged are the prices of the R371 800 and R417 300 for the mid-range Dynamic and flagship Individual.

Spec

As mentioned, the Active’s spec sheet is unchanged and therefore includes the following:

15-inch steel wheels;

LED headlights;

folding electric mirrors;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

six-speaker sound system;

seven-inch MZD Connect infotainment system;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

ABS and EBD;

dual front airbags

No engine change

Up front, the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol puts out an unchanged 85kW/148Nm, which goes to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox.

As before, the Dynamic and Individual are fitted with a six-speed automatic only.

Colours

In total, the Mazda2 Active can be had in a choice of nine colours:

Aero Grey;

Arctic White;

Machine Grey;

Platinum Quartz;

Polymetal Grey;

Airstream Blue;

Snowflake Pearl White;

Deep Crystal Blue;

Soul Crystal Red

Warranty

A limited-time offer, the Active, as with the rest of the Mazda2 range, is covered by a three-year/unlimited km warranty and service plan.