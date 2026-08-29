Solid, proven and upmarket Mazda CX-30 still lacks in key area

Still in its first generation, the CX-30 is only due for replacing in 2031.

In recent years, Mazda has become known for stretching the lifecycles of its products to more than a decade and often over a single generation as well.

No rushed renewal

A key example is the second generation or KF internally named CX-5, which lasted for nine years before being replaced last year by the new third generation KM.

Elsewhere, the CX-3, still in its first generation, marks its 12th year of production this year, while the third generation 2 also hails from 2014.

Nestled between the CX-3 and CX-5, the coupe-styled CX-30 hasn’t received any dramatic changes either since its global reveal seven years ago.

New generation still some way off

In fact, the smaller global sibling of the Chinese-market CX-4 isn’t due to spawn a second generation until at least 2031.

This comes after Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro told Japanese publication Chugoku Shimbun earlier this month that Hiroshima will only debut a follow-up by the 2030 fiscal year.

As such, the CX-30 will be 11 years old by the time of the second generation’s arrival, all but confirming that more revisions and updates will be made to the internally named DM over the next few years.

On sale in South Africa since early 2021, the CX-30 received a refresh two years ago, which mainly comprised a revision of its specification sheet.

Two years prior, it became the second model after the CX-5 to offer the Carbon appearance package as a step-up from the mid-range Dynamic.

Towards the last year, the CX-30 again benefitted from a number more subtler uptakes, the biggest being an improved MZD Connect infotainment system.

A mid-level offering well devised?

Sampled in the Carbon grade earlier this year, the CX-30 was a surprise arrival for the weeklong stay, only this time, in the very grade the Carbon is based on, the Dynamic.

Almost brownish Platinum Quartz paint option won’t be to everyone’s liking. Picture: Charl Bosch

Lacking the darkened finishes, sunroof, electric seats and electric tailgate, the Dynamic’s R588 100 asking price represents an R18 700 credit over the Carbon, which still makes it good value considering what it brings over the base Active variant stickered at R539 800.

Arriving with just 280km on its odometer, the less-than-appealing Platinum Quartz paint option, one of seven available, didn’t deter as much as the main handicap of all current models bar the turbodiesel CX-60 Takumi, a lacklustre normally aspirated petrol engine.

A looker

Stylistically, Mazda’s Kodo design language can be described as age defiant as the CX-30 appears modern and classy, even in the almost brown-looking paint finish.

Dynamic rides on smart-looking 18-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Charl Bosch

Mounted on 18-inch alloy wheels, and still resplendent with black cladding around the wheel arches and base of the doors, the compact and squat looking CX-30 can still be described as a standout, even against some more visually appealing rivals from China.

Not as funky as the CX-3, but also not as grown up as the outgoing CX-5 either, the CX-30 arguably straddles the line-up gap perfectly without trampling on any of its siblings’ toes.

Classy and premium inside

The same goes for the interior, which in typical Mazda fashion, looks upmarket and feels solid, but without all of the various functions residing within the infotainment system.

An ergonomically sound and well devised place to be, the interior appears minimalistic, but not as dated.

Interior is still clean and ergonomically sound, as well as having a premium feel. Picture: Charl Bosch

Aside from physical buttons on the steering wheel and for the dual-zone climate control, the rotary dial for the MZD Connect system remains, as does physical shortcut buttons, a volume dial and toggle selector for the drive mode on the centre console.

While the use of smudge prone piano-key black on the console still annoys, the cabin is an otherwise pleasant place to be, with soft-touch leathers and plastic, and a general solid but also upmarket feel in build quality.

Uprated 10.25-inch infotainment display still lacks a touchscreen interface. Picture: Charl Bosch

In addition, scrolling through the 10.25-inch infotainment system is made a pleasure by the mentioned dial, with the layout of the display itself still being one of the easiest and most user-friendly on the market today.

Although claimed now to be touchscreen as per the revision last year, the display didn’t react to any inputs, which only justified the rotary dial as the screen would have required some stretching if it had a touch interface.

Centre console still has physical buttons, plus the dial for scrolling through the infotainment system. Picture: Charl Bosch

In truth, this wasn’t missed as having no option but to rotate the dial while using the various shortcut buttons around it, didn’t prove as distracting as a touchscreen-only setup.

Also failing to disappoint was the analogue instrument cluster, the cloth seats and the sound system, which, despite not being the full-on 12-speaker Bose unit that comes standard on the flagship Individual, provided good audio quality.

Practical

Surprisingly, the coupe-esque appearance doesn’t infringe too much on rear passenger headroom, nor is legroom found wanting.

Boot has 295-litres with the rear seats upright. Picture: Charl Bosch

Adding to this, opening the boot reveals a usable 295 litres of packing space, which increases to 1 200 litres with the 60/40 split rear seat folded down.

Spec

What’s more, the Dynamic feels better equipped than what its price tag suggests, as Mazda has the made the following standard:

auto-levelling LED headlights;

LED fog lamps;

auto folding electric mirrors;

rain sense wipers;

dual-zone climate control;

eight-speaker sound system;

dual type-C USB ports;

leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel;

push-button start;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

keyless entry;

paddle shifters;

cruise control;

seven airbags;

front and rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

Head-Up Display,

Hill Hold Assist;

Dynamic Stability Control.

On the move

Where matters take the proverbial dive is on the move. The staple of Mazda’s powerunit options, the uncomplicated and tried-and-trusted normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine simply feels outgunned by its newer rivals.

Used in the 3 and CX-3, the unit develops 121kW/213Nm and is backed by a six-speed automatic gearbox.

As Road Test Editor Mark Jones’ evaluation of the Carbon earlier this year indicated, the engine is smooth and the drivetrain devoid of the irksome throttle calibration issues of comparatively priced Chinese product.

However, and despite an almost featherweight 1 340kg kerb mass, the CX-30 struggles when the terrain gets hilly, resulting in the gearbox dropping a cog or two to keep the momentum up.

Not helped by the lack of low-down torque, the engine becomes vocal and strained as the revs climb, a trait exacerbated when flicking the mode selector from its default Normal to Sport.

Cloth seats are comfortable with more than adequate levels of support. Picture: Charl Bosch

Admittedly, the throttle response improves as does the gear changes, but not massively, thus making the standard setting the better option.

Fortunately, opting for the sequential manual override or the paddle shifters helps smooth matters, although admittedly, the majority of buyers will leave the ‘box to make its own decisions in Drive.

It is, however, worth noting that the test unit’s engine hadn’t loosened up properly considering the mileage it had done. As such, a slightly better response should be expected after a few 1 000 kilometres.

Dialling out the annoyance of the i-stop start/stop system, which reactivates every time the ignition is switched back on, the CX-30 is effortless to drive, with little lacking in the refinement department.

More surprising was the ride which, although on the firm side, tended to be forgiving but not so soft that it results in a washboard effect with a sudden surface change.

What’s more, the feel of the steering is assured and light, but without lacking in any feel, something not expected for a vehicle of the CX-30’s type.

Fuel consumption

Quiet, until the engine is required to work a bit harder when it comes to overtaking or going up an incline, the 17% reduction in power normally aspirated engines pay at altitude didn’t result in fuel consumption being as high as expected.

Again, due to the 2.0-litre’s unstressed nature, a best of 7.6L/100km display on the instrument cluster after the weeklong stay over 440km.

Conclusion

While the ongoing influx of more affordable and better-equipped products has seen Mazda’s sales drop significantly over the last few years, the CX-30 still represents a solid and class-competitive product with a lot to offer for not that much.

That being said, the decision to prolong its lifecycle till after 2030 will have effects given the rate at which its rivals are evolving, not from generation to generation, but seemingly on a monthly basis.

Adding to this, the powertrain is still the biggest concern considering its outputs and what products from the People’s Republic have been producing from, admittedly, smaller turbocharged or hybrid assisted units.

While the debate of Mazda’s upmarket push, which has been cited as another reason for its sales sliding, is up for debate, the CX-30 still makes a worthwhile case for its overall feel, along with having the badge of a brand on its nose whose reputation needs little proving.