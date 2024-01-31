Mazda CX-70 introduces itself as a subtly tweaked two-row CX-90

Based on the same rear-wheel-drive platform as the CX-60 and CX-90, the CX-70 seemingly looks set to now become a North American only model.

Effectively outed at the beginning of the year by its Canadian division, Mazda has officially taken the wraps off of its newest CX SUV, the CX-70, albeit without complete details being announced.

The fourth of Hiroshima’s five model CX derivatives announced in 2021, the CX-70 takes-up station as a five-seat version of the flagship three-row CX-90 positioned between the CX-60 and the still-to-be-seen CX-80.

Despite Mazda’s declination to reveal exact details, what is known is that the CX-70 joins the CX-60 and CX-90 in riding on the rear-wheel-drive platform, with buyers set to a choose from either a mild-hybrid straight-six petrol or a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid connected in both cases to an automatic gearbox.

Unique to model

Appearing similar to the CX-90, the CX-70 distinguishes itself by means of a gloss black grille surround as opposed to chrome, a gloss black faux skidplate, wider side vents as part of the redesigned front bumper, different taillights, a new rear bumper and up to 21-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Sloping coupe-style roofline has been carried over from the CX-60 and CX-90. Image: Mazda USA

Inside, the interior layout also mirrors that of the CX-90, but gains Nappa leather seats plus optional burgundy inserts, and an electrically folding second-row that results in a completely flat boot Mazda says has been a key design aspect of the CX-70.

Bar the burgundy inserts, the CX-70’s cabin is almost identical to the CX-90. Image: Mazda USA

Carried over from the CX-90, on the tech front, is the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and MZD Connect infotainment system, the transparent See-Through View mirror monitoring system and a new safety item called Unresponsive Driver Support that reduces speed before ultimately bringing the CX-70 to a stop when the driver doesn’t adhere to road attention alerts over certain periods.

Up front

As with its dimensions, specification and boot space, Mazda hasn’t disclosed any technical details in full of the CX-70, however, sharing its fundamentals with the CX-90 means the choice of engines will consist of the 3.3-litre mild-hybrid straight-six outputting 254kW/500Nm, and the plug-in hybrid that marries a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol with 17.8-kWh battery pack and 100 kW electric motor for a total system output of 241kW/500Nm.

Biggest change from the CX-90 is that the CX-70 provides seating for five only. Image: Mazda USA

Although optimised for rear-wheel-drive as per its platform, higher-end trim levels will receive the option or all-wheel-drive, with the only transmission set to be offered being an eight-speed automatic.

New uncertainty

Known to have attracted interest from Mazda South Africa along with the CX-80, the CX-70 will, for now, reportedly be marketed only in North America alongside the CX-90 and the market specific CX-50 not destined for Europe, Asia or Australia.

As such, expect clearer details about the CX-70 to emerge within the coming weeks and months once complete details are divulged.

