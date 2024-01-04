Reclusive Mazda CX-70 will come out of hiding on 30 January

With the CX-80 already confirmed, interest is known to have been expressed in offering the CX-70 in South Africa.

A model that has remained in total obscurity since being announced in 2021, a newly uncovered website post from Canada has confirmed that Mazda will be debuting the new CX-70 on 30 January.

What to expect

Announced in said year as one of the five new generation CX models Hiroshima would be rolling-out, the CX-70 will take-up station between the CX-60 and the still-to-be-seen CX-80, with reported seating for five and underpinnings shared with the flagship CX-90.

ALSO READ: Mazda confirms SUV onslaught with five new models from 2022

Positioned above not only the CX-60 but also the CX-50 sold exclusively in North America, the CX-70, apart from its segment placing, remains an otherwise mystery as no prototype sighting or even alleged information leaks have emerged ever since its commissioning three years ago.

While the date confirmation, along with a countdown clock, on Mazda Canada’s website reveals no further details, prior reports suggest the CX-70 will be marketed outside Europe and North America, therefore opening up to the possibility of it being sold in South Africa.

Equivalent but positioned above the CX-5, the CX-50 is sold only in North America. Image: Mazda

Reportedly described as a two-row CX-90, the CX-70’s interior and exterior will derive heavily from its senior sibling, along with the same array of features as well as driver assistance tech.

As such, expect items such the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, the transparent See-Through View monitor that works in conjunction with the surround-view camera, the 12.3-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Radar Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring and the Kinematic Posture Control system adapted from the MX-5 for use in an SUV.

Expected power

CX-60 will rank below the CX-70 in Mazda’s SUV range. Image: Mazda

On the powertrain front, initial speculation points to two options that debuted with the CX-90; the mild-hybrid 3.3-litre turbo-petrol straight-six rated at 254kW/500Nm, and the plug-in hybrid that combines a normally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine with a 17.8-kWh battery pack driving a 100 kW electric motor for a total system output of 241kW/500Nm.

Also likely is the lesser 3.3-litre mild-hybrid straight-six rated at 206kW/450Nm and possibly even the 3.3-litre straight-six turbodiesel offered in two states of tune; 147kW/450Nm and 187kW/550Nm.

Until the arrival of the CX-80, the CX-70 will take-up station between the CX-60 and the depicted flagship CX-90. Image: Mazda

Regardless, all are paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with the main drivetrain difference being a choice of rear-or-all-wheel-drive.

South Africa could get it

Likely to be teased in greater details within the coming weeks, the CX-70, as mentioned, could well be introduced to South Africa as the replacement for the CX-8 discontinued last year and never sold locally.

Known have attracted interest from South Africa after its announcing, along with the CX-70 and the since confirmed CX-80, the CX-70 could eventually become Mazda’s flagship SUV and also its most premium should local market approval go ahead.

For now, no further details are known and will only become apparent once the wraps come off on 30 January.

Additional information from carscoops.com.

NOW READ: Mazda CX-60 a worthwhile effort in need of better rewarding