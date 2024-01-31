BMW cracks open revised and powered-up South Africa-bound M4

Likely to be sold, once again, in Competition guise only, a second quarter 2024 market debut has been confirmed for South Africa.

Exterior changes have been subtle, but can be spruced-up by means of the optional red or black graphics pack on the coupe only. Image: BMW

Still the topic of much controversy, though not as extensive as before, BMW has taken wraps off of the updated M4 coupe and M4 Cabriolet, both bound for South Africa later this year.

The preview of what to ultimately expect from the forthcoming M3, the M4’s aesthetic tweaks less than four years after its global debut are comparatively minor and include restyled headlights with standard LED or optional adaptive LED diodes, new M and BMW logos, taillights with 3D graphics from the M4 CSL and an optional graphics package in gloss black or gloss red for the coupe only.

Mounted as standard on 18-inch M forged light alloy wheels at the front and 19-inches at the rear, the coupe can, however, also be specified with the same wheel configuration as the Cabriolet, namely 19-inch alloys as the front and 20-inches as the rear.

While no changes have taken place on the dynamic front, inside, the interior receives the biggest changes, namely a new M steering wheel trimmed in leather or optional Alcantara with 12 o’clock marking, standard heated and optionally ventilated Merino leather M Sport seats with illuminated M logo headrests, dark graphite and aluminium inserts, and an optional Sensatc faux leather trim on the dashboard.

While the mentioned seats can be swapped-out for the optional electric and heated M Carbon bucket chairs that weigh 9.6 kg less, what comes is standard is an updated version of the Curved Display resplendent with BMW’s latest 8.5 operating system integrated into the 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system.

Flanked by the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with M specific graphics and readout, the infotainment setup boasts integrated satellite navigation, over-the-air updates, type-C USB ports and Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto.

Also standard on both the coupe and Cabriolet is a wireless smartphone charger and a 10-speaker 250-watt sound system, with the latter also receiving what BMW calls an air collar that blows hot hair on the passenger’s neck with the roof lowered.

For its part, the coupe keeps hold of the carbon fibre plastic reinforced roof whereas a fabric top allies to the Cabriolet.

Up front, the M4 retains the service of the S58 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six in three states of tune; 353kW/550Nm when mated to the six-speed manual gearbox and 375kW/650Nm when paired to the eight-speed Steptronic in Competition branded variants.

In combination of the xDrive all-wheel-drive system though, the M4 Competition develops an additional 15 kW for a total of 390kW/650Nm.

Still hooked to the Steptronic ‘box, the flagship M4 coupe will now get from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h, while the Cabriolet takes 0.2 seconds longer before reaching the same v-max.

An option on both models though is the M Driver’s Package that raises the top speed to 290 km/h on the coupe and 280 km/h in the case of the drop-top.

Confirmed to go on-sale from March in key markets, BMW South Africa has confirmed availably from the second quarter of this year, most likely once again in xDrive Competition guise only.

Final pricing will be announced then, but as a comparison, expect a substantial increase over the current M4’s starting price of R2 145 797 for the coupe.