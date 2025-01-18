McKenzie releases report showcasing SA’s bid to host F1 Grand Prix

The race is hotting up between Cape Town and Joburg to host an F1 race

South Africa’s quest to host a Formula One (F1) Grand Prix has moved up the grid, after Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, released the Request for Expression of Interest (RFEOI) for the country’s bid to host an F1 event.

McKenzie announced on Friday the release of the RFEOI by the Bid Steering Committee (BSC) for all parties interested in participating in South Africa’s bid to host a F1 Grand Prix from 2026/27 and beyond.

SA on the grid

South Africa was officially on track to host an F1 Grand Prix after McKenzie appointed the BSC to oversee the bidding process for the return of the sport to the country.

This committee is composed of a diverse group of experts from key sectors working on a volunteer basis, united in their goal to position South Africa as a premier candidate to host this iconic global motorsport event.

Bid docs

The RFEOI document provides detailed terms of reference, including the minimum requirements and expectations for interested parties.

This ensures a transparent, competitive and compliant process aligned with F1’s global standards.

The deadline for submissions is 31 January 2025.

F1 milestone

McKenzie highlighted the significance of this milestone.

“This marks an exciting step in our journey to bring Formula 1 to South Africa. The release of the RFEOI demonstrates our commitment to an open, inclusive and competitive process, showcasing South Africa’s ability to host a world-class motorsport event and our broader ambitions for economic growth and global recognition.”

2027

Last week, during the Betway SA20 cricket clash between Mi Cape Town and Paarl Royals in Cape Town, McKenzie said he is excited about bringing F1 to the country.

“F1 is definitely going to come. We are going to be putting in our bid. We’re looking at 2027, it’s probably going to be between Cape Town and Joburg, the race its hotting up, so far there big bid coming from both cities.

“I don’t care where it is, as long as it is in South Africa,” McKenzie said.

The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture has encouraged all eligible and interested stakeholders to engage with the RFEOI and bid for this opportunity to contribute to South Africa’s potential hosting of this prestigious event.

Bid committee

The committee, chaired by Bakang Lethoko, will consider several bids from promoters across the country, with Gauteng emerging as the frontrunner.

The BSC comprises Lethoko as the chairperson, alongside Anton Roux, Motorsport SA CEO Vic Maharaj, Rendani Ramovha, Stephen Watson, Shane Water, Thabile Ngwato, Gavin Varejes, Andrew Dunn, Timothy Harris, Charnie Lee Kruger, Nomsa Chabeli, and Mlimandlela Ndamase.

The committee will be responsible for preparing a bid that will be considered by the Formula One Group and global motorsport’s governing body, the FIA.

This will include choosing which city and track to put forward for consideration.

The committee’s first task will be to appoint a promoter, that will be the preferred host, by February next year.

Once appointed, the committee and the promoter will appear before Cabinet to receive the go-ahead for the bid.

