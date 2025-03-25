Sporty Audi Q8 leads brand’s range of big family SUVs with pride

RS Q8 is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 3.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 305km/h.

The mighty Audi RS Q8 is powered by the most powerful petrol engine in an SUV from Ingolstadt. Picture: Audi

Audi South Africa this month launched its updated flagship Q7 and Q8 SUVs.

We got to go down to the Western Cape for a blast on some good roads and an up-close, in-person VIP experience at the Le Franschhoek Hotel & Spa, as expected from a premium brand.

Talking of which, the entire world, not just South Africa, is a tough space for premium manufacturers to be playing in right now. Despite declining global sales, Audi SA has maintained its local market share. Along with the all-new Q3 and Q5 on its way in 2026, Ingolstadt is hoping to even gain a point or two.

Seven is heaven

The Audi Q7 and SQ7 show off a fresh new exterior design that sees Matrix LED headlights and HD Matrix LED headlights with laser and selectable light signatures being available as standard on the two models, respectively, for the first time on a Q7. Digital OLED rear lights with four selectable light designs, new exterior colours, new 21-inch or 22-inch wheels and seven seats also as standard complete the transition.

Both the Q7 and SQ7 are available in two distinctive offerings, Platinum Edition and Black Edition. The latter gets a bunch of blacked-out goodies and privacy glass for the rear passengers. A healthy amount of standard specification is also packaged into the vehicles right up front.

The Audi Q7 and SQ7 comes standard as seven-seaters. Picture: Audi

The Citizen Motoring never got to drive the 373kW/770Nm 4.0-litre V8 TFSI SQ7, which is claimed to get to 100km/h in just 4.1 seconds and stop at an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h. But we did get to take a nice, leisurely drive in the most family-orientated model in the Q7 lineup, the 3.0-litre V6 55 TFSI.

This derivative offers a huge 1993 litres of boot space and a towing capacity of 3500kg. The 250kW of power and 500Nm of torque is still said to offer a claimed 5.6 seconds to 100km/h. Its top speed is also 250km/h.

Audi Q8, SQ8 and RS Q8

Joining the Q7 and SQ7 are the Q8, SQ8 and RS Q8. The distinctive coupe-like styling and slightly more agile handling of the Q8 range set these models apart from their Q7 offerings. They are bookmarked on one side by frugal turbodiesel power and Audi’s most powerful combustion engine model on the other side for maximum customer choice.

Just like the Q7, the Audi Q8 range is offered in Platinum Edition and Black Edition, with a wheel choice that goes right up to 23-inch. It also features the same bespoke Matrix LED lights, while the RS Q8 is an ultra-high-performance standalone model, as to be expected.

The entry point into the Q8 range is the 45 TDI that produces 183kW/600Nm from its 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel. Ingolstadt built some of the best turbodiesel engines on the planet, and it will be sad to see this be replaced by soulless electricity. The sprint times promise sprightly performance, but it’s the fuel consumption at a claimed 7.8 litres per 100km on average that will impress the most.

Audi Q8 also offers petrol power

A 55 TSI Q8 with the same 250kW/500Nm as the Q7 is available above this model. As is the 373kW/770Nm SQ8.

The Audi Q8 comes in a choice of two powertrains. Picture: Audi

While we lost out on the SQ7, we did crack a drive in the SQ8. And came away from a spirited drive over the famous Franschhoek Pass, mightily impressed by the urge and agility of what is still a family vehicle under that sporty shell.

Obviously, I would have loved to have had a proper go in the mighty RS Q8. It’s the current record holder around the Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit for a production SUV with a time of 7:36.698 minutes. But this 305km/h 471kW/850Nm machine continues to elude me. I am hoping I can finally get one on review this time around and put the ridiculously fast claimed 0-100km/h time of 3.6 seconds to the test.

Packed with Audi RS Performance goodies, I can’t see what more an enthusiast of the four rings badge could want.

Pricing

Audi Q7 55 TFSI Platinum Edition – R1 958 000

Audi Q7 55 TFSI Black Edition – R1 987 900

Audi SQ7 TFSI – R2 540 500

Audi SQ7 TFSI Black Edition – R2 574 500

Audi Q8 45 TDI Platinum Edition – R1 968 700

Audi Q8 45 TDI Black Edition – R2 015 400

Audi Q8 55 TFSI Platinum Edition – R2 011 700

Audi Q8 55 TFSI Black Edition – R2 058 400

Audi SQ8 TFSI – R2 640 500

Audi SQ8 TFSI Black Edition – R2 675 500

Audi RS Q8 Performance R3 266 100

*Pricing includes a five-year/100 000 km comprehensive service and maintenance Audi Freeway Plan.