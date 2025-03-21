Urban suited Audi Q3 TDI shows why simplicity is often the best

A step-up from the Advanced grade, the Urban gains a handful of otherwise optional features, but stakes it claim for being basic and with a turbodiesel gem up front.

Newly introduced Urban grade slots-in between the Advanced and S line in the Q3 range. Images: Charl Bosch

At seven years old, the Audi Q3 plays third fiddle to the Q8 and Q7 as the Four Rings’ oldest SUV in its current product portfolio.

The final encore

Not updated since its introduction, bar the inclusions of the Q3 Sportback and RS Q3, the second generation Q3 will, in fact, see out its tenure without any minor or major update.

This, after confirmation this week that the third generation will make its global premiere in the European summer or alternatively, when temperatures drop in the Southern Hemisphere.

A reveal that comes amidst Ingolstadt restructuring that will cost 7 500 employees their jobs over the next four years, the Q3 will continue opposite the A3 instead of replacing it as the latter will also be renewed in full in 2027.

Fitting in

Despite its lack of revisions on the Old Continent, the South African-market Q3 has undergone updates of its own, albeit mostly centred on specification rather than exterior or interior redesigns.

Instead, the line-up reshuffle last year involved the addition of a new Urban trim level that straddles the gap between the second-tier Advanced – itself a step-up from the unbadged base model – and the sporty S line

Joining the Black Edition that also became available last year as the flagship derivative above the S line it is modelled on, the Urban introduces a number of features ordinarily optional or not available on the Advanced.

Stepping-up from the Advanced brings 18-inch instead of 17-inch alloy wheels.

Externally, these include 18-inch alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof, while the interior accommodations include a reverse camera, keyless entry and push-button start, Park Assist Plus and heated front seats.

Unofficially designated as an added value model supposed to silence criticism over German brand’s long list of optional extras, the arrival of the Urban for the weeklong stay also involved the 2.0 TDI engine that returned as an alternative to the 1.4 TFSI in September last year.

Ageing gracefully outside…

The Progressive Red Metallic tester that subsequently arrived painted a stylish picture on first glance, yet at the conclusion of its tenure, it would not only justify the reintroduction of the oil-burner, but also the merits of keeping it simple and basic.

Besides its striking colour choice in contrast to the typical non-S or RS white, silver, black and grey hues, the Q3 still looks fresh and thanks to the sized-up wheels over the 17-inches used on the Advanced, suitably sporty.

Q3 has aged stylishly and looks the part even without the S line bits.

While the S line attire has become similar in visual importance to parent company Volkswagen’s R-Line despite its added cost, the Q3 doesn’t lack in the aesthetic department without the inclusion of the sportier bumper or door sills.

And given that the Q3 Urban is meant to be about affordability, in theory, it still looks sophisticated and, arguably, not its age.

… not so much inside, but…

Opening the door though reveals the most dated side of the Q3 compared not only to its main rival, the BMW X1, but also the Q7 and Q8 which have both received numerous updates throughout their lifecycles.

The upshot is that the overall layout is ergonomically impeccable in that the dual-zone climate control is controlled via physical buttons and knobs, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster by proper buttons on the steering wheel and selecting gear by a lever with a cheeky Golf-esque ball design.

Interior is showing its age, but feels typically Audi premium and is both easy and straightforward to navigate through.

What’s more, Audi has kept the physical volume knob for the six-speaker sound system opposite the start/stop button, though both look somewhat lost on the panel below the ventilation switches.

The simplicity doesn’t stop there as, apart from the gear lever, toggle switch-type buttons for the Audi Dynamic Select system, start/stop, hazard lights and traction control adorn the centre console above the wireless smartphone charger recess.

Leather upholstered seats are big on comfort, but despite being heated, those at the front omit electric adjustability.

Adding to the ease of use further is a straightforward centre console housing the electronic handbrake, a storage area doubling-up as an armrest, the Hill Hold Assist button and a pair of cupholders.

As standard, the Urban offers partial leather upholstery, however, and despite being manually adjustable, seat comfort is good with just enough support in addition to the cushions themselves being soft.

Function over form

Aspect that all offset the interior’s age somewhat, the fit-and-finish is typically Audi and the workings of the 10.1-inch MMI infotainment system relatively easy in spite of it having fallen noticeably behind BMW’s latest iDrive and Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX on most fronts.

Boot can accommodate 530-litres with the rear seats up.

Practicality-wise, the Q3 also surprised as opening the electric tailgate reveals a boot capable of swallowing 530-litres.

Tipping the rear seats forward though unlocks a further 995-litres for a total volume of 1 525-litres.

Up front, space for driver and passenger is plentiful, however, those seated at the rear will find a chronic lack of headroom as a result of the glass roof that will make long drives for tall folk especially unbearable.

Centre console is a mix of old-school buttons, a gear lever, two cupholders and a wireless smartphone charger recess.

Rear passenger legroom is more satisfactory, though, with the same applying to seat comfort. As standard, those at the rear do get a central armrest and a pair of type-C USB ports.

Diesel still makes it happen

It is on the move where the Q3 strikes its biggest blow and again proof of why diesel engines remain popular and often a deal clincher to South African buyers.

While not the latest in oil-burning technology as a result of our poor diesel quality compared to Europe, the 2.0 TDI is about as effortless and punchy as expected with a linear low-down pull and a potent but smooth delivery higher-up the rev-range

Unsurprisingly still emitting a typical diesel clatter at low speeds, the engine quietens down once on the move and, as a result of its 110kW/340Nm, makes hauling 1 541 kg of Audi along with no effort.

While the daft numbering setup for the engine remains, the 2.0 TDI unit prevails as the Urban’s standout.

As with the entire Q3 range, the TDI’s amount of twist goes to the front axle only via a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission.

Although a tried-and-tested setup, the ‘box still downshifts somewhat abruptly at low speed and tends to muddle itself when called upon to drop a few gears unexpectedly.

For the most part, it shifts effortlessly, but can still be overridden by using manual mode and using the lever itself as no paddle shifters are sadly offered on the Urban spec.

The drive

Somewhat out of kilter for a diesel, the Q3 Urban comes standard with the Audi Drive Select system offering five modes; Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Individual and Offroad.

Throughout its tenure, the second-tier setting was used, although spells in Dynamic not only saw improved throttle response as expected, but quicker gear changes and less transmission drag.

That being said, the liverier performance comes with the penalty of a raspy engine note as the revs build, and, as a result of the more sensitive throttle, sudden wheelspin if care isn’t taken

Back in Auto or Comfort modes, the Q3 does itself justice by offering a well-sorted and comfortable ride, not too firm or soft regardless of the road surface.

Adding to this is a light feel to the steering, quiet cabin and an indicated consumption of 6.6 L/100 km in mixed conditions over the seven days and 314 km – admittedly still on the high side, but only 0.2 L/100 km off of Audi’s claimed figure.

Conclusion

The merits of simplicity have been proven time-and-time again and while the Audi Q3 35 TDI Urban S tronic, to give it its full name, doesn’t fall into this directly into this by virtue of its line-up ranking, it still stakes its claim as possibly the derivative to have

At R854 820 before options, the opposite side of the coin is that it still comes underequipped and dated compared to its rivals to warrant a loftier price tag than the much new X1 sDrive 18d xLine.

Still a solid and frugal product nonetheless, its inclusion adds a bit more variety as production enters the twilight stages.

