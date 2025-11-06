Continental becomes new rubber supplier to Mercedes-AMG Experience

From the A45 S to the AMG GT63 S E Performance, all the three-pointed star's track monsters will be underpinned by Continental's SportContact 7 tyre.

Mercedes-AMG and Continental tyres are all about ultra-high performance, where zero compromises are acceptable.

Three pointed meets Conti’s pony

In a recent announcement, Continental Tyre South Africa has joined forces with Mercedes-Benz South Africa as its tyre partner for the AMG Experience based at the Zwartkops Raceway outside Pretoria.

This partnership sees Continental’s SportContact 7 fitted across the fleet of Mercedes-AMG models that are used for driver training.

“We are delighted to join forces with Mercedes-Benz South Africa as its official tyre partner for the AMG Experience, equipping its high-performance vehicles with our Continental SportContact 7 tyres in a variety of 19 and 20-inch sizes,” says Dustine Gascoyne, Market Manager at Continental Tyre South Africa.

“The SportContact 7 is our range-topping ultra high-performance tyre, preferred by many vehicle manufacturers and fitted as original equipment on the Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance. It is also a multiple winner in independent ultra-high performance tyre tests around the world.”

The AMG Experience offers a variety of high-performance driving courses that focus on car control and safety in models ranging from the A45 and C63 S E Performance, to the AMG GT 63 S E Performance.

Worth noting is that the latter officially became the fastest car The Citizen has ever tested earlier this year, with a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 2.76 seconds.

“This partnership highlights Mercedes-Benz South Africa’s dedication to providing drivers with the very best in performance and control, while demonstrating the harmony between advanced automotive engineering and state-of-the-art tyre technology,” said Clint Weston, AMG Experience Head Instructor.

“Together, Mercedes-Benz and Continental are reshaping what it means to experience pure driving performance at its most exhilarating.”

Experienced firsthand by The Citizen three years ago at its South Africa launch, the SportContact 7 has become renowned for its grip and poise.

Offered in sizes ranging from 18 inches to 23 inches, with width measurements of 225mm to 335mm and a Y-rating that allows for speeds up to 300 km/h, the SportContact 7 also features a number of industry firsts.

SportContact 7 made its official South African market launch in 2022. Picture: Continental

These include an adaptive tread pattern designed to disperse water in greater quantities, a macro block tread on the outside of the tyre and what Continental calls a Harmonised BlackChili compound.

According to the brand, the latter, “balances out various conflicting objectives to achieve excellent handling characteristics, while also significantly increasing mileage”.

Aside from being lighter than the old SportContact 6, the compound is to have made the SportContact 7 longer lasting by 17%, improved its track performance by 10%, increased dry braking performance by 6% and by 8% in the wet.

