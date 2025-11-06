Mazda CX-30 finally gains touchscreen infotainment system

CX-30 continues for another year without any mechanical or dynamic alterations.

Its long-term future still uncertain, Mazda has introduced yet more subtle updates to the CX-30 range heading into its seventh year of production next year.

Touchscreen for all

Last updated just over a year ago with the introduction of the Edition variants, the latest tweaks are even more minor and focused on the 10.25-inch MZD Connect infotainment system that replaced the previous 8.8-inch setup.

Still with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, the system, which is standard on all derivatives, now comes with a touchscreen interface as an alternative to the still present rotary dial controller.

ALSO READ: Edition touches adds more standard equipment to Mazda CX-30

The change makes the CX-30 one of the few Mazdas in South Africa to have a touchscreen after Hiroshima’s former head of infotainment in North America, Matthew Valbuena, said no future model will have such a setup due to safety concerns.

“When a driver would reach towards a touchscreen interface in any vehicle, they would unintentionally apply torque to the steering wheel, and the vehicle would drift out of its lane position,” Valbuena told MotorAuthority in 2019.

Biggest change inside is touchscreen functionality for the 10.25-inch infotainment system. Image: Mazda

“With a touchscreen, you have to be looking at the screen while you’re touching… so for that reason we were comfortable removing the touchscreen functionality.”

Rounding the changes off, upgraded materials now feature on the entry-level Active and step-up Dynamic, with the final addition on all grades being black trim in place of the previous navy on the doors, armrest, rear console and instrument panel.

Spec

Active

On the model front, the line-up continues as is, with the Active’s specification sheet comprising the following:

16-inch alloy wheels;

auto-levelling LED headlights;

LED fog lamps;

auto folding electric mirrors;

rain sense wipers;

seven-inch digital instrument cluster;

eight-speaker sound system;

dual type-C USB ports;

leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel;

cloth upholstery;

push-button start;

keyless entry;

cruise control;

seven airbags;

rear parking sensors;

Head-Up Display,

Hill Hold Assist;

Dynamic Stability Control.

Dynamic

Stepping up to the Dynamic brings 18-inch alloy wheels instead of the Active’s 16s, dual-zone climate control in place of the conventional manual air-conditioning, and LED daytime running lights.

Latest changes hasn’t brought any aesthetic tweaks. Image: Mazda

Completing the Dynamic are:

paddle shifters;

wireless smartphone charger;

front parking sensors;

reverse camera.

Carbon

For the Carbon edition, the CX-30 receives matte black 18-inch alloy wheels, red stitch work inside, black mirror caps, a sunroof and an electric tailgate.

Individual

Completing the range, the Individual adds the following:

electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function;

12-speaker Bose sound system;

leatherette and suede upholstery;

Cross Traffic Alert;

Blind Spot Monitoring.

Same powertrain

On the powertrain side, all CX-30s continue to be motivated by the normally aspirated 2.0-litre SkyActiv-G petrol engine outputting 121kW/213Nm.

Sending the amount of twist to the front axle once again falls to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Colours and price

In total, the CX-30’s choice of colours span eight hues; Ceramic White, Platinum Quartz, Jet Black, Machine Grey, Polymetal Grey, Deep Crystal Blue, Soul Crystal Red and Snowflake White Pearl.

As before, all CX-30s are covered by a five-year/unlimited km warranty and service plan.

CX-30 2.0 Active Edition AT – R531 800

CX-30 2.0 Dynamic Edition AT – R579 400

CX-30 2.0 Carbon Edition AT – R597 500

CX-30 2.0 Individual Edition AT – R641 900

NOW READ: Mazda CX-30: Japanese declare war on Germans