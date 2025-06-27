Mercedes-AMG C63 a step closer to dropping four-cylinder PHEV

Latest reports confirm previous speculation of the C63 reverting to six cylinders, also with a plug-in hybrid setup, instead of reviving the V8.

Mercedes-AMG is reportedly soon to revert to six-cylinders for the C63. Image: Mercedes-AMG

With rumours of its move away from four-cylinders continuing to mount, a senior Mercedes-AMG employee has let slip that the controversial plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain in the C63 will indeed be phased out based on poor reception and slumping sales.

No, yes?

First mentioned in 2023 following a report from US publication Car and Driver that the 2.0 litre based unit has received significant backlash despite being powerful than the 4.0 litre bi-turbo V8 it replaced, AMG said that adapting the V8 for Euro 7 emissions regulations had already taken place in response to dealers struggling to shift units despite dramatic price cuts.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-AMG C63 set to go six-cylinder PHEV route in 2026

According to the most recent report by carscoops.com, Mercedes-Benz dealers in the United Kingdom have offered discounts of up to £9 500 (R233 386) on the C63, bringing its price tag to £90 095 (R2 213 363) or £17 525 (R430 536) less than the sticker price of the BMW M3 competition.

‘We could have explained it better’

Similarly, discounts in the US have also been enforced, with AMG CEO, Michael Schiebe, admitting to MotorTrend last month that it “could have better explained” the system before putting it into the C63.

“There are pure V8 fans and it’s hard to convince them of this four-cylinder hybrid technology. It’s my job to do a constant review of our portfolio. I’m pretty confident that we will fulfil our customers’ dreams in the next two to three years,” he said.

The combination of the 2.0 litre turbo-petrol engine and plug-in hybrid hardware has been the biggest point of discontent with the new Mercedes-AMG C63. Picture: Mercedes-AMG

Despite Mercedes-AMG debunking the hybrid’s withdrawal in a response to Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport days after the Car and Driver statement, an unnamed executive has admitted to Britain’s Autocar that the setup has “failed to resonate” with buyers.

“Technically, the four-cylinder is one of the most advanced drivetrains available in a production car. It’s also right up there on performance. But despite this, it failed to resonate with our traditional customers. We’ve recognised that,” the source told the publication.

In spite of its combined outputs of 500kW/1 020Nm, 125kW/270Nm more than the V8-engined C63, the newcomer’s 2 165kg kerb mass has been cited as another reason for its slump in sales, with recent evaluations in Europe and the States also criticising the battery pack getting hot at over 200km/h.

Return of six

In confirmation with the most recent Autocar report in April, the unnamed source said the plug-in hybrid 2.0 litre will give way to a six cylinder in the reported form of a 3.0 litre plug-in hybrid modelled on the mild-hybrid configuration that powers the AMG CLE 53.

Seemingly not earmarked for a return is the 4.0 litre V8, which will produce a reported 478kW/880Nm with mild-hybrid assistance in the forthcoming AMG CLE 63.

While no official word from Mercedes-AMG has yet been made confirming the move to back six cylinders for its flagship C-Class since the supercharged C32 AMG made from 2000 to 2004, expect possible clearer details to emerge throughout the rest of the year.

NOW READ: Mercedes-AMG C63 V8 return blasted as German sales tumble