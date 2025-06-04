Record setting Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance priced

Second torquiest AMG product on-sale in South Africa today finally arrives after its competition success in Knysna in May.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance took overall victory in the production car class at the Simola Hillclimb in May. Image: Colin Mileman

Having made its public debut at the Simola Hillclimb in Knysna last month, where it won the production car category overall piloted by AMG Driving Experience boss Clint Weston, Mercedes-Benz has divulged pricing of the AMG GT63 S E Performance.

Performance hybrid

The replacement for the previous generation AMG GT R, the two-door GT63 becomes Affalterbach’s second torqueiest road car on-sale today behind the S65 E Performance, by combining the stalwart 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor and battery pack.

Devised as a short-range hybrid with emphasis on performance, hence its name, the V8 develops 450kW/850Nm on its own and is mated to the nine-speed MCT transmission.

Combined with a rear-mounted electric motor developing 150kW/320Nm, driven by a 6.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the AMG GT63 S E Performance produces 600kW/1 420Nm, which AMG says will get it from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 320 km/h.

As with the four-door AMG GT63 and the S65 E Performance, drive is routed to all four wheels via the 4Matric+ all-wheel-drive system. Being a plug-in hybrid, but with performance as the main focus, as mentioned, the claim all-electric is a mere 13 km.

AMG modes

Able to feed as much as 100 kW back into the battery pack using the regenerative braking system, the local market AMG GT63 S E Performance comes with the same hybrid-optimised AMG Dynamic Select system as the variant sold in Europe.

In total, this consists of eight settings: Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, Electric and Battery Hold, which uses the V8 as the main propulsion method without affecting the battery’s range.

Inside and out

Carried over from the Old Continent model as well is the rear-axle steering system, the adaptive AMG Ride Control dampers, model specific shock absorbers and springs, the standard AMG carbon ceramic brakes, and the AMG light alloy wheels measuring 20-inches at the front and 21-inches at the rear.

Inside, the AMG GT63 S E Performance’s unique accommodation includes optional diamond quilting on the AMG Performance Nappa leather trimmed seats, and hybrid graphics and readouts within the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and the 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system.

Price

Forming part of a three model range, as Mercedes-Benz South Africa’s website lists the GT 55 and standard GT 63 as the other variants, albeit without pricing, the GT63 S E Performance as a sticker of R4 369 287, which includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

