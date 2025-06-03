Ford puts price on new Dark Edition attired Territory

Dark Edition adds a number of unique exterior and interior fixtures to the top-spec Titanium grade, plus a first-time surround-view camera system.

Dark Edition, as its name indicates, adds darkened touches to the flagship Territory Titanium. Image: Ford

Having amassed a solid flow of sales since its market unveiling last year, Ford has introduced the first special version of the Chinese-made Territory, the aptly named Dark Edition.

Touch of black

Based on the range-topping Titanium, thereby becoming the new range-topping variant of the model known in the People’s Republic as the Equator Sport, the Dark Edition mainly receives exterior and interior changes with no alterations having taken place on the power front.

As such, the unique aesthetic consists of 19-inch alloy wheels in ebony black, a gloss black grille, roof rails and mirror caps, black wheel arch cladding, a black finish at the base of the bumpers, black window surrounds, a black front skidplate and a black Territory name badge.

Dark Edition gets gloss black 19-inch alloy wheels as standard. Image: Ford

Offered in a choice of four colours, all are contrasted by a black roof, the options being Panther Black, Lustrous Grey, Ruby Red and Crystal Pearl White.

Orange meets black inside

Inside, the dark theme continues with the fitting of a black roofliner, imitation carbon fibre on the centre console, black perforated leather upholstered seats, black leather trim on the dashboard and doors, and Cyber Orange stitch work on the seats, doors, dashboard and steering wheel.

On the specification front, the Dark Edition debuts a new 360-degree surround-view camera system not offered on any other current Territory derivative.

Dual-tone blue-and-black interior has been dropped in favour of a black hue with Cyber Orange stitching. Image: Ford

Carried over from the Titanium is the dual-pane panoramic sunroof, the pair of 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster – the former with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – the eight-speaker sound system, wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting and electric front seats.

Further standard amenities are:

rain sense wipers;

Auto on/off LED headlights;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

electric tailgate;

heated and folding electric mirrors;

dual-zone climate control;

electrochromatic rear-view mirror;

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

six airbags;

Electronic Stability Control;

Hill Start Assist;

Hill Descent Control;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Forward Collision Warning;

Lane Departure Warning;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Automatic Emergency Braking:

Lane Change Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Keep Assist;

Traffic Jam Assist

Same power

Up front, and as mentioned, the 1.8 EcoBoost petrol engine develops an unchanged 138kW/318Nm directed to the front wheels through a rotary dial selected seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

As with the Titanium, the Territory Dark Edition keeps the drive mode selector with four settings; Eco, Normal, Sport and Mountain.

Price

Now available, the Territory Dark Edition’s price tag includes a four-year/120 000 km warranty, with a service plan being a cost option.

Territory 1.8 EcoBoost Ambiente DCT – R593 500

Territory 1.8 EcoBoost Trend DCT – R650 500

Territory 1.8 EcoBoost Titanium DCT – R725 500

Territory 1.8 EcoBoost Dark Edition DCT – R733 000

