No longer boxed as Hyundai prices all-new, hybrid-only Santa Fe

For the first time in South Africa, Hyundai offers a hybrid powertrain and, in the case of the Santa Fe, minus a turbodiesel engine.

Revealed nearly two years ago, Hyundai, after a number of delays, have finally announced pricing for the all-new Santa Fe ahead of its South African market launch this month.

Dramatic new look

The most radical iteration in the moniker’s now 25-year history, the fifth generation Santa Fe, known internally as MX5, adopts a distinct boxy appearance similar to the Defender 130 and the erstwhile Ford Flex, while also becoming the first Hyundai model in South Africa to use a hybrid powertrain.

Slimmed down to a solitary model, the four-wheel-drive Elite with seating for seven, the Santa Fe conforms to a styling concept known as “Open for More” and, aside from taking styling inspiration from the Exter at the front, boasts a rear facia with wraparound light clusters mounted above the bumper not to dissimilar to the much-criticised second generation Ford Scorpio.

Wider and longer than the previous Santa Fe, but with the same width and a longer wheelbase, the newcomer’s ground clearance decreases from 205 mm to 177 mm.

Boxy styling has elements from the Defender 130 and, at the rear, the controversial Ford Scorpio in the look of the light clusters. Image: Hyundai

Due to its design, space ranges from 413-litres with all seven seats up, to 725-litres in five-seat guise. Dropping the middle-row sees this increase to 1 148-litres.

Although no tow rating was released, Hyundai reports an approach angle of 17.4-degrees, breakover of 15.3-degrees and departure of 17.4-degrees.

Boxy inside

Inside, the boxy theme continues in the design of the dashboard that houses a pair of 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Exterior’s boxy design continues inside. Image: Hyundai

Also fitted is a 6.6-inch panel with physical buttons and dials for the climate control and a floating centre console with dual cupholders, a pair of smartphone charging pads, type-C USB ports and armrest-cum-storage area.

Spec

Riding on 20-inch alloy wheels, the Santa Fe’s list of standard amenities includes the following:

LED headlights;

side window blinds for the second row;

ambient lighting;

dual-pane panoramic sunroof;

leather upholstery;

12-speaker Bose sound system;

heated and ventilated front seats;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

rain sense wipers;

heated second row

digital rear-view mirror;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

On the safety and driver assistance side, Hyundai has left little from of the European model by equipping the South African-spec Santa Fe with the following:

360-degree camera system;

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

Adaptive Cruise Control

Rear Occupant Alert;

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist;

Lane Keep Assist;

Road Edge Detection;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Driver Attention Alert;

Lane Follow Assist;

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist;

Reverse Automatic Braking;

Safe Exit Assist

Goodbye diesel

Up front, the Santa Fe’s biggest departure from previous generations, as mentioned, is the lack of a turbodiesel engine the MX5 never received development for.

Instead, it now derives motivation from a self-charging hybrid consisting of a 1.6 T-GDI petrol engine and a 270-volt battery that powers an electric motor integrated into the housing of the six-speed automatic gearbox.

While the former produces 132kW/265Nm on its own, the electric hardware outputs 44kW/264Nm, which, in combined form, develops 175kW/367Nm – 27 kW more but 73 Nm less than the outgoing Santa Fe’s 2.2-litre turbodiesel.

According to Hyundai, the setup results in a top speed of 190 km/h, 0-100 km/h in 9.5 seconds and a claimed fuel consumption of 7.5 L/100 km.

In total, three modes are fitted: Eco, MyDrive and Sport, plus three off-road or Terrain settings: Sand, Snow and Mud.

At the same time, three levels of brake regeneration can be selected by using the paddle shifters, which seemingly don’t function as the manual override for the transmission.

Colours and price

On the colour front, six hues have been selected: Creamy White Pearl, Electronic Grey Pearl, Abyss Black Pearl, Pebble Blue Pearl, Typhoon Silver Metallic and Earthy Brass Matte.

Priced at R1 249 900, the Santa Fe’s sticker includes a seven-year/200 000 km warranty, a six-year/90 000 km service plan and an eight-year/160 000 km battery pack warranty.

