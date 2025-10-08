Feisty open top Mercedes-AMG SL 63 comes out to play in spades

With 430kW of power and 800Nm of torque on tap, this convertible offers more than a Sunday cruise.

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is a raucous, high-performance machine, featuring a classic soft top, and 4MATIC+ AWD for the first time.

The burbling 4.0-litre bi-turbo powerplant ensures every drive is an experience and not just a trip somewhere. Yes, I know a convertible is meant to promote lazy Sunday afternoon drives along Camps Bay. But with a claimed 0-100km/h time of just 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 315km/h from the 430kW of power and 800Nm on tap from not much over idle, it’s impossible to not to treat this convertible like a fully-fledged GT car.

Sliding inside, because you don’t just jump into a Mercedes-AMG SL 63, you are greeted by a snug, well-appointed interior. The electrically adjustable AMG sports seats fit like a glove and provide plenty grip when the horns come out, and you play with the SL 63. They also hide the rear seats which are only there for show.

No human, unless three-foot high, is getting in the back. But that’s okay, because you don’t buy this car as family transport.

Getting into some of the technical details. For use in the Mercedes-AMG SL 63, the engine received a new oil pan, repositioned intercoolers and active crankcase ventilation. The intake and exhaust ducts have been optimised for even more effective gas exchange, and the exhaust gas routing for the catalytic converter box and petrol particulate filter has been enlarged.

Despite being a convertible, the SL 63 can be considered a fully-fledged GT car. Picture: Mark Jones

The developers achieved the quoted output primarily through higher boost pressure and greater air flow, as well as modified engine software.

A little history lesson while we are at it. The R230 was the last naturally aspirated AMG SL 63, with that high-revving, brute of a 6.2-litre, naturally aspirated, V8 with 386kW of power but “only” 630Nm of torque.

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 now all-wheel drive

The R231 AMG SL 63 changed out to 5.5-litre bi‑turbo, which of course massively upped the torque to between 800 and 900Nm, depending on the AMG Pack fitted. This R232 has downsized once again to 4.0-litre bi‑turbo V8 that it shares with AMG GT and E 63, where it maintains the same power as before but slightly less torque.

But and this is the big but, this AMG SL 63 has gained AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all‑wheel drive. This means it puts the power down onto the tar via a lightning quick an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission that replaces the previous torque converter set-up. Bottom line is that it is a better, faster, more dynamic car than it ever was before.

The SL 63 features electrically adjustable front sports seats. Picture: Mark Jones

Sticking with the sharp end of The Citizen Motoring‘s time with the Mercedes-AMG SL 63. For the first time in its long history, the SL is equipped with active rear-axle steering as standard. And depending on your speed, the rear wheels steer either in the opposite direction (up to 100km/h) or in the same direction (faster than 100km/h) as the front wheels.

Easy to drive fast

While this might sound complicated or gimmicky, it works and allows both agile and stable handling characteristics. In the past driving any AMG SL with its standard RWD in play meant that you were constantly testing your guardian angel’s sense of humour. I admit, I drove the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 faster than I should have most of the time, but you just can’t help yourself.

As alluded to earlier, the fun really starts when you punch the start button. The engine barks into life and settles into a rumble that delivers on its promise. Even at a suggested retail price of R3 943 156. Which includes a five-year/100 000km PremiumDrive Comfort Care Service and Maintenance Plan. The sound, the feel, it’s hard to beat.