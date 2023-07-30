Modernised Mercedes SL43 lives up to its proud heritage

By Jaco Van Der Merwe

Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) has brought back the iconic SL-Class sports tourer.

The seventh generation of the SL, which stands for the German words Sport-Leicht (Sport Light) is only available in Mercedes-AMG guise. And it has replaced the Mercedes-AMG GT roadster, which was available locally.

Mercedes-AMG only

The sole model offered by MBSA at launch is the Mercedes-AMG SL43 and it forms part of a huge Affalterbach offence by MBSA. The manufacturer has also introduced the electric EQE 43 and EQS 53, the GLB 35 and the updated A35 and A45 S.

Hot on these models’ heels will be the all-new C63 S E and the power-hungry GT63 S E four-door coupe.

The SL43’s powertrain might be received with mixed emotions by petrol heads reminiscing over the big engines with more cylinders that you can count on one hand that featured throughout the sports tourer’s storied 69-year history.

Similar to the recently-launched AMG C43, the SL 43 is powered by a two-litre, four-cylinder engine. It becomes the first SL model since the 190 SL almost six decades ago to only have a four-pot mill.

But like in the case of the C43, it’s a two-litre, four-cylinder engine that is quite unlike anything other carmakers produce of similar size.

The SL is only offered in one AGM derivative. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

F1-inspired

Derived straight out of Formula 1, the four-pot mill features an electric gas turbocharger that is powered by a 48-volt electrical system, which also feeds the belt-driven starter-generator (RSG).

The powertrain system produces 280kW of power and 480Nm of torque. In addition, the RSG can provide short-term boost of 10kW/150Nm. The drive is sent to the rear wheels via nine-speed MCT transmission.

Mercedes claims that the car will reach 100km/h from a standstill in 4.9 seconds.

Five driving modes are offered via the AMG Dynamic Select system. They include Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport + and Individual. The optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package also offers Race mode.

Plenty of tech

The SL 43 also benefits from such an impressive list of technology that is hard to fit onto one page. Things like the Airpanel active air control system, which electronically opens and closes horizontal louvres behind the upper air intake to improve aerodynamic performance and AMG Ride Control steel suspension with aluminium shock absorbers and lightweight coil springs. A high-performance composite brake system featuring 390mm front brake callipers at the front and 360mm at the rear.

The SL43 will only be offered with a soft top. The Z-fold electronically operated roof can be opened and closed in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 60km/h and brings with it a weight reduction of 21kg.

Drop the top

The return of the open top SL certainly has the approval of Bernd Schneider, former Formula 1 driver and Mercedes-Benz ambassador who attended the car’s unveiling at Kyalami last week.

“I recently had the opportunity to drive the SL from Germany up to Le Mans,” said the German.

“With no speed limits on the Autobahn, I could comfortably do speed of 280km/h … with the roof down! Although I won’t recommend that for the race track.”

Modern luxury with old-school touches. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

The cabin of the SL43 is a case of old-school analogue styling meeting the digital world, something Mercedes calls “hyperanalogue”. A good example of this is the 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster and 11.9-inch vertical infotainment system combining with the four galvanised turbine-styled vent nozzles.

The finishing of the cabin is what you would expect from a luxury sports tourer. The Nappa leather seats being a highlight.

A Mercedes to savour

The Citizen Motoring had the opportunity to drive the SL43 around the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit during its launch last week. We thought the car is absolutely superb.

Its acceleration, braking, handling and all-round driveability is what you would expect from a modern sports tourer. And while it might not have the natural sound of its famed predecessors, it definitely inherited their feel good DNA.

Pricing

Mercedes-AMG SL43 − R2 449 500

The AMG SL43‘s price includes two-year/unlimited km warranty and five-year/100 000km maintenance plan.