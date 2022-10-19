Mercedes-AMG C63 S counts on F1 technology to silence critics

Jaco Van Der Merwe

The new Mercedes-AMG C63 S has been a hot topic after Affalterbach revealed its engine specifications last month.

The big talking point is the new generation AMG C63 S’ 2.0-litre, four-cylinder hybrid turbo engine replacing the 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo petrol engine that served on the outgoing W205 model.

While many observers are bemoaning the new model losing out on the raucous exhaust notes of the outgoing C63, they can’t ignore the significant upgrade in performance.

Equipped with hybrid technology taken straight out of Formula 1 and upgrades comprising much more than just the powertrain, it’s hard to get your head around the numbers.

Where the W205 C63 S produced 336 kW of power and 600 Nm of torque, the W206 top gun is capable of generating 500 kW/1 020 Nm.

As before, it is mated to AMG Speedshift MCT 9G, which now sends the twist to all four wheels via 4Matic+ with fully variable torque distribution and drift mode.

The new AMG C63 S rides on 19-inch alloy wheels.

Mercedes-AMG C43 not left behind

The new “baby” C63 S, the Mercedes-AMG C43, has ditched the 287 kW/520 Nm 3.0-litre V6 turbo mill in favour of a 300 kW/500 Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with electrical assistance.

As was the case with the W205, the new C43’s power will be sent to all four wheels via AMG Speedshift MCT 9G ‘box

Both the new AMG C63 S and C43 will have rear-axle steering for the first time. This enables the rear wheels to turn in the opposite direction to the front at speeds lower than 100 km/h and in the same direction at speeds over 100 km/h.

The C43 is set to be rolled out locally in the first quarter of 2023, with the C63 derivative officially called the Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance following “close to quarter four”. Pricing and final specifications are only expected closer to the respective launches.

Modern assembly plant

Mercedes-Benz South Africa (MBSA) this month gave local media a glimpse of the two C-Class performance cars, along with a quick tour of its East London assembly plant where they are built.

Sadly, we could not drive the two Mercedes-AMG models, as they were pre-production units which are only allowed to be operated by appropriately licenced MBSA employees.

To upgrade for the production of the W206, the assembly plant underwent upgrades to the tune of R13 billion. According to MBSA, the plant is on par with any of the three-pointed star’s assembly facilities in Europe.

The East London plant, which has been building the C-Class since its introductory W203 in 2000, for the local market and export to 80 countries, started building the W206 last year. In June 2022 the 50 000th unit rolled off the line.

“We can’t build this kind of technology in a medieval plant,” says Andreas Brand, chief executive and executive director manufacturing of MBSA.

“The tech we find in this car derives from the S-Class and is directly from Europe to Africa. Think of it as an iPhone on wheels.”

The left-hand drive version of the C63 S that was shown to the media.

F1 technology

The powertrain of the new C63 S consists of a two-speed 150 kW electric motor along with 400-volt battery on the rear axle which supports the front mounted 2.0-litre turbo engine.

According to Affalterbach, power delivery and torque build-up occur spontaneously and without delay.

They say, similar to that of a Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team car, “the electric support of the exhaust gas turbocharger eliminates turbo lag of the combustion engine, while at the same time the electric drive pushes powerfully from a standstill”.

ALSO READ: Hybrid four-cylinder new Mercedes-AMG C63 revealed

The hybrid system can feed energy back into the battery via recuperation and it can also be charged from an external power source.

While the all-electric range of 13 km does not look fantastic on paper, as a performance car is was never meant to be all-electric, but rather uses the assistance to boost overall performance.

While the new C63 S weighs all of 2.1 tons, it is still powerful enough to complete the 0 to 100 km/h dash in a claimed 3.4 seconds with a top whack limited to 250 km/h. The C43 is said to complete the sprint in 4.6 seconds, with its top speed also limited to 250 km/h.

‘Typical’ Mercedes-AMG sound

To make up for the loss of authentic exhaust notes associated with the outgoing Mercedes-AMG C63 S’ 4.0-litre V8 biturbo mill, developers have come up with a clever solution.

A pressure sensor in the exhaust system picks up real sounds emitted from the combustion system and enriches them via the entertainment system for the “typical AMG sound”.

Outside, the sounds can be heard via a loudspeaker.