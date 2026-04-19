Make a statement in pre-owned Range Rover, 7 Series or S-Class

For the same price of a new and much smaller sedan, you can be large and in charge.

If you have a car budget of around R1-million and want to make a much bigger statement than a new Mercedes-Benz C-Class or BMW 3 Series, there are very solid pre-owned options that will show you’ve arrived.

Few cars convey the image of a Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz S-Class or BMW 7 Series. These Teutonic bastions of luxury can be found for similar pricing to a new C-Class or 3 Series, but at considerably older ages.

Ultra-plush sedans

AutoTrader data from September 2025 to March 2025 shows that used S-Class models boasted an average registration age of 10 years, while its Munich-based counterpart comes in at six years. The Merc has an average price of R1 014 232 with an average mileage of 70 989km, while the BMW has a slightly higher average price of R1 034 982 with 46 869km.

Both will wipe the floor with the lesser new models, but there are numerous considerations to take on board when considering a vehicle of this ilk. For starters, any maintenance plan or warranty would have expired, which means if any problems arise, you’re expected to pay for them out of pocket. And on these big sedans, the bills are equally as large.

The W222 S-Class is a rather robust luxury car, but very complicated and tech-heavy. The AIRMATIC system, the air suspension that provides its cloud-like ride, is a known weak point as these cars age. Faults include pil leaks from gaskets and turbo lines on diesel models, while turbocharger failures, though less common, are not unheard of.

BMW 7 Series also has its niggles

The BMW 7 Series is no less intimidating in this regard and the G11/G12 generation also has its own list of known faults. The air suspension system can suffer from air spring failures, faulty height sensors and compressor issues, all of which can trigger warning lights or leave the car sitting unevenly.

Aftermarket warranties and maintenance plan extensions can provide a degree of financial protection, particularly on vehicles where a single failure can result in a five-figure repair bill. While not a silver bullet, they make ownership far less daunting.

“What we often see in the used market is that buyers focus heavily on the purchase price, but underestimate the cost of ownership. Vehicles like these may now be accessible, but they still require a level of financial commitment that matches their original positioning. The key is going in informed and budgeting accordingly,” says George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.

The SUV alternative to the imposing sedans is the Range Rover. It is bigger, bolder, and carries with it a sense of occasion that few SUVs can match.

Range Rover the SUV alternative

At an average price of R1 019 103, with an average mileage of 95 900km and an average registration age of nine years, it follows a very similar pattern to the large luxury sedans. You are getting a huge amount of car for the money, but you are also taking on a huge amount of complexity.

The L405-generation Range Rover does have a few recurring problem areas. Its air suspension can develop leaks or compressor faults, while other ussues include electrical faults.

A full service history, evidence of regular maintenance, and a thorough inspection are essential before taking the plunge. The diesel models again tend to make the most sense here, offering a better balance between performance and running costs in a vehicle of this size.

Whether you go for an S-Class, 7 Series, or Range Rover depends on the kind of image you want to project. They offer far more presence and occasion than a new compact executive sedan for similar money, but all three also demand that buyers go in with their eyes open.