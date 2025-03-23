Mercedes-Benz call centre saves the day after Jozi pothole strikes

Tyre blowout leaves our CLE300 Cabriolet stranded at the side of the road, but not for long.

This story was supposed to be all about the wind blowing through our hair while driving the new Mercedes-Benz CLE300 Cabriolet with its top down.

But sadly, that thrill was cut short as the CLE300 Cab fell victim to one of Johannesburg’s notorious potholes. A tyre blowout suffered in an undetected crater marked the end of our time in the test car.

We are happy to report that this dark cloud did have a silver lining. It gave us the very rare opportunity to experience exemplary the Mercedes-Benz Customer Assistance Center.

Mercedes-Benz prides itself on service

The new local Merc boss Claudius Steinhoff recently said that the brand strives to offer more than just cars. It is the three-point star’s aim to make owning a Merc a truly special experience. Judging by our experience with the call centre, they are on the right track in that regard.

Fortunately, after The Citizen Motoring drove through the pothole with both the front left and rear wheel at around 60km/h, we could bring the car to a safe stop next to the road without any occupant suffering any kind of injury. While a side-wall bubble was growing on the rear-wheel, the low profile front rubber was flat with a gaping hole right on the edge.

As the Mercedes-Benz CLE300 Cab does not have a spare wheel due to space constraints, we tried repairing the blown tyre with the emergency kit which consists of puncture-repair foam along with air compressor which is plugged into the 12v socket. But the hole was just too big, resulting in foam leaking out with the new air.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet shows that topless can be practical

Speedy connection

They say you never realise the value of something until you need it and that was the case when we had to put the repair kit away and call the toll-free number for help. Despite it being midday on a Saturday, the call was answered immediately and the process was pain-free.

The infamous pothole would not loom out of place on the moon. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

As the incident occurred just down the road from my house, there was no need to make use of the offer for a lift, or for accommodation should we have been out of town. Or thankfully any medical assistance.

All I had to do was explain what and where it happened and send a pin drop of the car’s location. A flatbed breakdown truck from the AA was dispatched after which I received numerous messages updating me on its arrival. Within half an hour the truck arrived. The Mercedes-Benz CLE300 was loaded in no time to deliver it to a dealership of our choice.

Superb assistance

The Mercedes-Benz Customer Assistance Center called me back twice. First to hear if the AA has made contact and later to hear if the car was successfully loaded.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz makes it official: Current A-Class will be the last

Complimentary roadside assistance is often included in the price of a new car. Making use of it usually means that you experienced something unpleasant. But you simply can’t dodge every pothole this city has to offer. At least when you do, it’s good to know that you are in safe hands.