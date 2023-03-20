Mercedes-Benz S-Class like travelling first class on land

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Believe it or not, but there is another car bearing a three-pointed star fit of stealing the Mercedes-Benz S-Class’ thunder.

That was the case when Mercedes-Benz South Africa last year showcased the new S-Class to the local media in Cape Town. The gathering of motoring scribes was so star-struck with the sublime Mercedes-Maybach unveiled alongside it, that the seventh-generation S-Class had to be content with playing second fiddle.

But when the Mercedes-Benz S-Class finally arrived for a five-day test, we could give it what it rightfully deserves. Our undivided attention to bask in its magnificent splendour.

When our tester clad in Obsidion Black in S350d guise rolled into The Citizen Motoring‘s offices in the lesser picturesque Industria West, jaws were dropping all the way from the blue collared admirers over at the printing press to those signing their cheques.

Cars like the S350d are usually escorted by a blue light bridage. Picture Jaco van der Merwe

Mercedes-Benz magic

There is a certain suave about a ginormous, black German sedan that tends to grab onlookers’ attention like few other vehicles. It’s like they expect it to bare two little foreign flags on the front corners pronouncing human cargo of international importance. Or more commonly in South Africa, a tenderpreneur of note. What obviously gave our game away, was the distinct lack of an accompanying blue light brigade…

The pronounced front grille, short front overhang, sleek lines and flush-mounted wheels – which is our tester’s case was the optional 20-inch 10-double spoke rims – combines to create an authoritative presence.

Another exterior highlight is the retractable door handles that slide seamlessly into the door once the car is locked. Apart from being a functional stylish and safety specification, it also serves as a great party trick to bemused admirers.

But in all its exterior glory, the real show starts inside the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. And the plush, creamy leather finishes are only the start.

The light interior makes the S350d look even bigger. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Mercedes-Benz haven

The driver has the luxury of a crystal clear three-dimentional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with various display styles and head-up display, while the 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system is equipped with the latest MBUX voice-activated operating system.

Then there is the 4D Burmester sound system that will turn radio jocks green with envy. The 31-speaker system incorporates two amplifiers to produce a stupendous total output of 1 750 watts. Two exciters built into the backrest of every seat allows the perceived intensity of the sound to be adjusted for every seat.

And speaking of seats, sitting in the rear of the Mercedes-Benz S350d is about as close as you can get to first car travelling in a car. Rear passengers are treated to reclining seats with acres of legroom, a fridge located between the backrests, a centre armrest complete plete with removable tablet offering a variety of controls, wireless charging and USB-ports, electronic seat adjustment via door-located control panel, electronically operated blinds in the rear windows, rear sunroof and climate control which can be controlled individually for each seat.

Light years ahead

At night, the show gets even better once you get to experience the ambient lighting of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. No less than 250 LED lights, situated 1.6cm apart along the interior, combine to create a display that is simply out of this world. The light reflected from the cream leather and plush carpeting is clearer than that of a forensics lab, while the alternating red, green and blue primary colours can give the Northern Lights a run for their money.

The rear seats of the S350d is a luxurious retreat. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The lightshow continues outside the car with the headlights creating unreal illumination.

While the rear seat is probaly the place most owners of the S350d will find themselves, the driver’s seat can be as enjoyable should the chauffeur call in sick.

White-collared hustler

Mercedes-Benz’ decision to replace the S400 with the S350d came along with a slight decrease in power. Down from 245 kW, the six-cylinder 2.9-litre turbodiesel engine produces 210 kW of power and an almighty 600 Nm of torque. The mill is mated to 9G-Tronic transmission which sends the twist to the rear wheels.

Befitting of the car’s elegance, the engine is buttery smooth and sophisticated. But when you need it to hustle, it hustles alright. Floor it in Sport or Sport+ modes and you’ll be awazed at how good at long wheelbase sedan weighing in at just over two tons can handle.

Not that anybody forking out over two million rand for car will be too bothered by its fuel consumption, the 12.7 litre per 100 km we achieved over 500 km is quite commendable.

It’s hard to imagine that there could be anything more you could possibly want, or that there’s a car that could offer more than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which costs R2 435 939 before option. Unless of course you are privileged enough to afford a Mercedes-Maybach, which starts at R3 652 592.