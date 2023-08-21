Second generation Hyundai Venue gets the nod for 2025 reveal

Former GM factory will take lead as the second facility to assemble the new Venue in India.

Facelifted last year, the Venue will be six years old when its replacement debuts in 2025. Image: Hyundai.

Still in its first generation after debuting in 2019, Hyundai has reportedly renewed the Venue for a second iteration in 2025.

New plant

Assembled at the Ulsan Plant in South Korea, but also in India at the Chennai facility where models destined for South Africa originate, the approval of the Venue for a second time comes on the back of Hyundai’s securing of a new factory once owned by General Motors (GM).

The result of a R1.1-billion investment, the Talegaon plant, which produced the Spark, first generation Cruze, Sail sedan, Tavera MPV and Enjoy MPV until GM’s departure from India in 2017, officially become the property of the Korean marque last week following the signing of an agreement between both automakers.

Until the arrival of the Exter last month, the Venue served as Hyundai’s smallest SUV made in India. Image: Hyundai.

Capable of producing 130 000 vehicles annually, Autocar India reports that Hyundai’s acquisition of the plant located outside Pune will help it boost production from the current 820 000 units in the first half of 2023, to over a million units come 2025.

Taking centre stage, the Venue, which received its first mid-life update last year, will be one of the first models to emerge from the factory in batches of 150 000 units a year once retooling and refurbishments required for the increased capacity finishes.

New model open to speculation

Hyundai’s smallest model sold in India until the reveal of the Exter last month, the Venue, known internally as the QXi, is expected to ride on a new platform, possibly that of the i20, with styling likely to be derived from its junior sibling as well as the new Santa Fe.

Up front, the current Venue range of normally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engine could be offered with mild-hybrid assistance, while the Indian market turbodiesel is not expected to continue as a result of tightening emissions regulations.

Completely revised interior will feature come 2025. Image: Hyundai.

In addition, the interior will also overhauled with influence, once again, expected to come from the Santa Fe and Exter.

As it present though, all claims and suggestions are purely speculative and will only become clearer in the form of official information and teaser images over the next 12 to 18 months.

