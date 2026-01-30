Mercedes-Benz celebrates its 140th by revealing facelift S-Class

Although nearly six years old, the facelift has brought 2 700 new or improved components to the internally named W223 S-Class.

Teased last week, Mercedes-Benz officially revealed the facelift S-Class on Thursday evening (29 January) as part of its 140th anniversary celebration.

Half new

Debuting exactly 140 years to the day of Karl Benz’s Patent Motorwagen, the internally named W223 S-Class is a reported 50% new, with 2 700 updated or new components.

Arriving less than six years ago after its global unveiling, the various changes mostly centre around the interior, and underneath the S-Class’ bonnet.

New outside

Externally, the changes include a new grille, an optional illuminated three-pointed star logo, and the same bumper as the almost defunct all-electric facelifted EQS.

Minor revisions at the rear still see the S-Class resembling the E-Class. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Along with new headlights, the S-Class further gets Benz’s Digital Light LEDs, and at the rear, restyled light clusters.

A chrome strip running across the width of the bootlid and a Mercedes-Benz animation projected onto the ground, rounds the exterior off.

Air ride for all

Available with up to 21-inch alloy wheels, Mercedes-Benz has kept the S-Class’ dynamics mostly unchanged.

However, all variants now come with the Airmatic air suspension and rear axle steering systems as standard.

The electronically adjustable dampers, part of the E-Active Body Control system, is, however, still a cost option.

Welcome Superscreen

Where the majority of the changes have taken place, is inside. Taken from the EQS, the Hyperscreen now becomes Superscreen consisting of three displays.

For the infotainment system, the previous 12.8-inch display makes way for a brand-new 14.4-inch with the latest MBUX software. Also included is integrated ChatGPT.

The redesigned instrument cluster, meanwhile, still measures 12.3-inches, but now features a new floating-effect 3D design. Completing the Superscreen is the new 12.3-inch display on the passenger’s side.

Redesigned interior sees the debut of the new three-display Superscreen layout. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Elsewhere, the dashboard has been redesigned and the centre console updated with a pair of wireless smartphone chargers.

Returning are physical switches on the new steering wheel, while for the first time, the seatbelts are heated.

New, optionally illuminated, air vents complete the interior, along with an improved augmented reality Head-up Display.

All bout the rear

At the rear, the optional rear seat entertainment system now comprises a pair of detachable 13.1-inch displays, while the seats themselves can recline completely flat.

A pair of new 13.1-inch displays form part of the revised, optional, rear seat entertainment system. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Finally, buyers can choose from either the standard Burmester 3D surround system, or the optional 4D with Dolby Atmos technology.

Hello new V8

Underneath its bonnet, the S-Class retains the straight-six petrol and diesel engines, but introduces a new flat-plane crank V8.

On the petrol front, the 3.0-litre M 256 in the S450 and S500 adopts the Evo moniker with outputs of 280kW/560Nm for the former.

In the latter, output increases to 330kW/600Nm, or 640 Nm for short bursts using the overboost function.

A before, both six-cylinders are furnished with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that adds 17 kW for short spells.

For the diesel powered S350d and S450d, the 3.0-litre OM 656 oil-burner has also undergone a series of changes to comply with new emissions regulations.

Also fitted with the mild-hybrid system, the former outputs 230kW/650Nm and the latter 270kW/750Nm.

Worth noting is that the 4Matic all-wheel drive system is now standard on all derivatives, along with the 9G Tronic transmission.

On the plug-in hybrid side, the S450e and S580e both use the straight-six petrol as a base, combined with a 22-kWh battery pack.

Respective outputs are 320kW/680Nm and 430kW/750Nm, and the claimed all-electric ranges 118 km and 103 km.

Drivelines are, however, different, with the S450e being rear-wheel drive and the S580e equipped with 4Matic all-wheel drive.

Taking centre stage, though, the new S580 debuts the mentioned flat-plane crank 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 developed by Mercedes-AMG.

Known internally as M177, the unit adds mild-hybrid assistance, but develops 395kW/750Nm without the 48-volt hardware taken into account.

Also equipped with the 4Matic system, S580, for now, prevails as the flagship S-Class, as details surrounding AMG and Maybach derivatives are only expected later.

Still to be approved

Now available priced from €121 356 in Germany, which amounts to R2 308 209 when directly converted and without taxes, the facelift S-Class is still to be confirmed for South Africa.

However, expect it to arrive sometime this year if approved.

