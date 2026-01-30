Volvo unpacks ES90’s spec sheet ahead of first quarter debut

The brand's first fully electric sedan will have three trim levels, and possibly, the same pair of powertrain options as in Europe.

Ahead of its first-quarter market launch, Volvo has released spec details of its first fully electric sedan in South Africa, the ES90.

Approved last year, the spiritual successor to the S90 will have three trim levels.

Line-up

ALSO READ: Volvo approves three new models for 2025 and a surprise 2026 arrival

Core

Opening the range, the Core receives a panoramic roof, the 14.5-inch infotainment system, quad-zone climate control and an electric tailgate.

Included further is:

electric and heated front seats;

rain-sense wipers;

reverse camera;

two-way front seat lumbar support;

ambient lighting;

front and rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Head-Up Display;

Park Pilot Assist;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Keep Assist;

Collision Avoidance Mitigation

Plus

Up next, the Plus gets four-way front-seat lumbar support, an electrically adjustable steering column, and Nordico or optional Nappa leather upholstery.

Interior derives heavily from the EX30 and EX90. Image: Volvo

While front-seat ventilation is standard, a surround-view camera system and ventilated rear seats are optional extras.

Ultra

Sitting atop the ES90 range, the Ultra receives an electrochromic panoramic roof, pop-out door handles, reclining rear seats and the mentioned camera system.

A massaging function for the front seats and headlamp washer round the flagship derivative off.

Expected power

Still to be confirmed, South Africa is expected to have the same trio of powertrains as in Europe.

ES90 will have three trim grades and possibly the same trio of powertrains as in Europe. Image: Volvo

At entry level, the single-motor 92-kWh battery derivative outputs 245 kW, and 330 kW in all-wheel drive dual-motor configuration.

With the bigger 106-kWh battery, the top-spec dual-motor ES90 Twin Motor Performance develops 500 kW.

Pricing later

Initially, only the Ultra variant will be available, followed by the Core and Plus at a later stage.

Final pricing will be announced come the still-to-be-confirmed launch date.

NOW READ: Volvo unwraps ES90 as dramatic new first-ever EV sedan