Mercedes-Benz starts unwrapping almost ‘brand-new’ S-Class

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

4 minute read

21 January 2026

08:37 am

Revisions are said to be extensive not only inside and out, but also underneath the S-Class' bonnet.

Facelift Mercedes-Benz S-Class will show its real self on 29 January. Image: Mercedes-Benz

After no updates since its global reveal nearly six years ago, Mercedes-Benz has released a series of teaser images of the facelift S-Class ahead of its world unveiling on 29 January.

50% new

The first in a number of updated or all-new models the three-pointed star will roll-out in 2026, the images show the internally named W223 in a unique black, brown and gold wrap, with no official details regarding the exterior changes mentioned.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz S-Class like travelling first class on land

Stuttgart has, however, confirmed that 2 700 of the S-Class’ components are either new or revised, which amounts to 50% of the final product.

Despite the exact details of the other components being unknown, Mercedes-Benz has indicated that the Airmatic air suspension has been wholly reworked and the previously optional rear-wheel steering system made standard across all derivatives.

A reported 50% of the S-Class’ components are brand-new. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Inside, the S-Class is expected to undergo a number of interior revisions too, however, no details or images have been provided.

Up front

According to a report by motor1.com, the biggest change will take place underneath the S-Class’ bonnet, with the arrival of the so-called Evo version of the 3.0-litre M256 straight-six turbocharged petrol engine.

Powering the S450 and S500, the 48-volt mild-hybrid assisted unit will receive a torque upgrade to at least 600 Nm in the latter, though seemingly, without any added power.

More extensive is the debut of M177 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 in the S580 and Maybach S580.

Used in the AMG GT, the unit will replace the outgoing M176 engine of the same displacement, but keep the mild-hybrid system and produce in the region of 395 kW – 25kW more than before.

S-Class will have the previously optional rear-wheel steering system standard across all derivatives. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Also set to continue is the 3.0-litre OM 656 straight-six turbodiesel engine, but with a slew of changes in order to comply with new emissions regulations.

The plug-in hybrid powertrains, which also includes that of the AMG S63 E Performance, will be fine-tuned and possibly also receive more power and torque.

Benz’s iconic 6.0-litre bi-turbo V12 looks also set to remain, but as before, only for use in the S680 and in its Maybach S680 equivalent.

More soon

Its debut being just over a week away, don’t be surprised if more information does emerge before then either as an official teaser or leaks.

NOW READ: Technology overload: All-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class premiers

