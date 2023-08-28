Subtle makeover and more range given to Mercedes-Benz EQA

Long range EQA 250+ can travel between 496 to 560 km on a single charge.

Biggest visual change is the same black panel sealed grille used on the EQE and EQS. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Revealed two years ago as its second dedicated all-electric EQ model after the EQC, Mercedes-Benz has showcased the updated EQA expected to come South Africa sometime next year should approval be given.

Kept as is

At the time, and still presently, the three-pointed star’s smallest electric crossover/SUV, the EQA remains spun-off of the GLA and as such, rides on an adapted version of the MFA2 platform rather than the EV specific EVA that underpins the EQE SUV and EQS SUV.

Dimensionally unchanged, and therefore still able to accommodate luggage between 340-litres or 1 320-litres with the 40/20/40 split rear seat folded down, the EQA’s battery and power outputs also continue without change, but only on the entry-level derivatives.

ALSO READ: Mercedes-Benz reimagines GLA as all-electric EQA

In this regard, the 66.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack produces 140kW/385Nm in the front-wheel-drive EQA 250 and 140kW/390Nm in the dual-motor EQA 300 4Matic.

An 11 kW charger is standard on both with Benz claiming respective ranges of between 456-528 km and 411-459 km.

Say hello to…

The new addition is the EQA 250+ that sports a bigger 70.5-kWh battery, but with the same outputs as lesser sibling. Taking centre stage though is the claimed range that increases to between 496-560 km.

Taking the biggest chunk of the mid-life makeover, the EQA’s exterior comes resplendent with the now trademark black sealed grille panel from the EQE and EQS, a redesigned front bumper, four new alloy wheel designs ranging from 18 to 20-inches and a new upper light bar connecting the LED headlights.

Wheel sizes now range from 18 to 20-inches in four designs. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Revised taillight clusters completes the exterior, along with two new colour options; High-Tech Silver and Spectral Blue.

Inside, the previously optional 10.25-inch MBUX infotainment system is now fitted without charge, joining the similarly-sized instrument cluster already available.

Interior sees the 10.25-inch MBUX infotainment system now becoming standard along with the 10.25-inch instrument cluster. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

The latest MBUX software, new wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a revised steering wheel and a brown lime open-pore wood options rounds the interior off, together with over-the-air updates for the infotainment system, an uprated optional Burmester surround sound system and eschewing of the trackpad on the centre console.

Lastly, the EQA’s line-up of safety and driver assistance systems has also been updated to include, both standard and optional, Active Distance Assist Distronic, an augmented reality satellite navigation readout, Traffic Sign Assist and a 360-degree camera system as part of the Park Package.

No confirmation yet

Now available for ordering in Europe with sales to commence next year, pricing for the EQA wasn’t disclosed, with the same applying to local market availability. However, expect an announcement to made in due course.

NOW READ: Mercedes-Benz flips the switch on EQ in South Africa