Upgraded tech and more range shocked into Mercedes-Benz EQB

New long range model joins with over 500 km on a single charge claimed.

EQB gets new alloy wheel designs, as well as the EQ star patterned sealed black grille. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Unveiled at the same time as its junior sibling, the EQA, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the step-up EQB fresh after its first mid-life update.

New long hauler

The three-pointed star’s third original all-electric SUV after the EQC and EQA, the updated EQB is once again spin-off of the GLB and as such, doesn’t ride on the dedicated EVA platform but rather the combustion engine optimised MFA2 that also underpins the A-Class, GLA, CLA and B-Class.

Not susceptible to any architectural changes, Mercedes-Benz has, however, made revisions to the model structure by introducing a new entry-level derivative positioned below the returning EQB 300 4Matic and EQB 350 4Matic.

Carrying the EQB 250+ moniker, and doing without all-wheel-drive as evident by the lack of the 4Matic designation, the newcomer receives the same 70.5-kWh battery pack as the comparative EQA 250+ with outputs of 140kW/385Nm.

Claimed range varies between 463 km to 536 km with the standard provided charger being an 11 kW outlet. Similar to its siblings, the EQB 250+ supports charging up to 100 kW.

Changes at the rear require a keen eye to spot. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Up next, both the EQB 300 and EQB 350 receive a secondary electric motor on the rear axle, but make do with the smaller 66.5-kWh battery delivering 168kW/390Nm and 215kW/520Nm respectively.

According to Mercedes-Benz, despite the difference in power and torque, both have a claimed range of between 396 km to 448 km.

Outside and in

Externally, the EQB’s adaptions are prominent and comprise the EQ division’s sealed black grille panel, a reshaped front bumper, a new upper light bar between the LED headlights, and alloy wheel sizes from 18 to 20-inches.

Subtly tweaked LED taillights and two new colours; High-Tech Silver and Spectral Blue, round the EQB off.

Inside, and similar to the EQA, the previously optional 10.25-inch MBUX infotainment system, with over-the-air updates and the latest MBUX software, now comes standard in-conjunction with the already included 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Joining the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster as standard is, the previously optional 10.25-inch MBUX infotainment system. Image: Mercedes-Benz.

Elsewhere, the EQB receives a new steering wheel and as an option, the upgraded Burmester sound system. An expanded ambient lighting package and removal of the previous infotainment system trackpad on the centre console completes the interior.

As before, the EQB can be specified with five or seven seats, the former resulting in boot space ranging from 495 to 1 710-litres, and the latter from 465-litres to 1 620-litres with the second and third rows folded down.

New on the safety and driver assistance front, either optional or standard, is an augmented reality display for the integrated satellite navigation, improved Active Distance Assist Distronic, Traffic Sign Recognition and a 360-degree surround-view camera system as part of the Park Package.

Not confirmed

Confirmed for ordering in Europe from the next month with deliveries due to start early next year, the updated EQB, for now, remains unconfirmed for South Africa, however, should approval be given, expect it to arrive sometime in 2024 with a likely price premium of the now pre-facelift model that kicks-off at R1 381 250 for the EQB 350 Progressive.

