Petrol punch returns to now more ‘affordable’ Mercedes-Benz GLC

GLC 200, effectively, replaces the dearer 300 as the only non-AMG petrol engined GLC now available.

Announced towards the end of last month, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has released official pricing of its new entry-level petrol-powered GLC.

Effectively replacing the higher-up ‘300, the GLC 200 slots-in below the 220d as the only non-diesel variant available.

Hybrid assisted

As with the 300, the 200 retains use of the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, combined with the 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid system.

Paired to the 4Matic all-wheel drive system, the unit outputs 150kW/320Nm on its own. For short spells, the 48-volt hardware adds an additional 17kW/200Nm.

Similar to the rest of the GLC range, the 200’s amount of twist goes to all four wheels through the 9G Tronic automatic gearbox.

Spec

On the specification side, the GLC 200 comes with a tow bar as standard. Also included is the the 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, heated and electric front seats, LED headlights and Park Assist.

As with the GLC 220d and GLC 300d, the 200 can be specified in either Avantgarde or AMG Line trim levels.

Price

Included with the GLC 200’s price tag is a five-year/100 000 km service and maintenance plan.

GLC 200 Avantgarde 4Matic – R1 045 000

GLC 200 AMG Line 4Matic – R1 120 250

GLC 220d Avantgarde 4Matic – R1 181 474

GLC 220d AMG Line 4Matic – R1 269 175

GLC 300d Avantgarde 4Matic – R1 334 474

GLC 300d AMG Line 4Matic – R1 419 175

