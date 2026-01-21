Prices cut as Mercedes-Benz realigns now diesel-only GLC range

Four model 'standard GLC' range, for now, only offers a choice of two turbodiesel variants.

With the wraps having come off the all-new, electric-only GLC at the end of last year, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has realigned the now previous iteration model range, with price cuts exceeding R140 000.

Diesel only… for now

Applicable only to the standard GLC and not the Coupe or AMG derivatives, the price reduction also sees the removal of the petrol-engined 300, leaving the powertrain range comprising solely of the 2.0-litre turbodiesel-powered 220d and 300d.

Unveiled globally four years ago, and therefore unchanged aesthetically both inside and out, outputs continue as is, with the 220d outputting 145kW/440Nm and 300d 198kW/550Nm.

As before, drive goes to all four wheels through Mercedes-Benz’s 4Matic all-wheel drive system via the 9G Tronic automatic transmission.

Along with the retention of the mentioned powerunits, Benz has also kept the Avantgarde and AMG Line trim level denominators for both models.

Affordable petrol soon

Accordingly, the removal of the petrol engine won’t be permanent as the entry-level GLC 200 offered in Europe will be introduced at a later stage.

Confirmed to feature the 4Matic system as standard, the South African-spec 200 will more than likely mirror the version sold on the Old Continent on the power front.

As such, expect outputs of 150kW/320Nm from the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, which briefly increases by 17kW/200Nm thanks to the inclusion of the EQ Boost function provided by the 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Paired to the same 9G Tronic ‘box, Mercedes-Benz South Africa has confirmed the GLC 200 will be equipped as standard with the 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system, the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, heated and electric front seats, LED headlights, Park Assist and a tow bar.

For the moment, no pricing has been announced, as this will only be confirmed once the local market launch takes place.

Price

As before, all models are covered by a five-year/100 000 km service and maintenance plan.

GLC 220d Avantgarde 4Matic – R1 181 474 (-R56 447)

GLC 220d AMG Line 4Matic – R1 269 175 (-R53 447)

GLC 300d Avantgarde 4Matic – R1 334 474 (-R140 244)

GLC 300d AMG Line 4Matic – R1 419 175 (-R140 244)

