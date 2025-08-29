Third SUV added as MG prices new ZS Pro

As its name points out, the ZS Pro slots-in above the ZS, but below the range-topping HS.

Having built momentum steadily since its market re-launch earlier this year, MG used the media day of the Kyalami Festival of Motoring on Thursday (28 August) to officially debut the step-up from the ZS, the new ZS Pro.

Dimensions

Effectively the second generation ZS, but affixed with the Pro moniker to distinguish itself from the original that remains in production, the newcomer slots-in between the former and the HS, for now, completing the Chinese-owned British brand’s SUV range.

Unveiled globally last year, the ZS Pro has measurements of 4 430 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 585 mm, height of 1 635 mm and width of 1 818 mm.

By comparison, the older ZS has the same wheelbase, but measures 4 314 mm long, 1 809 mm wide and 1 624 mm high.

Turbo punch

For South Africa, the line-up will span two models, Comfort and Luxury, both powered by the same 1.5-litre turbocharged engine as the HS.

While producing the same 125kW/275Nm, the amount of twist now goes to the front wheels through a CVT rather than the HS’ seven-speed dual-clutch.

Spec

Specification, on the Comfort, comprises a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment system and four airbags.

Reserved for the Luxury are a pair of 12.3-inch displays, six airbags, a surround-view camera system, Traffic Jam Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Auto High Beam Assist and Lane Departure Warning.

Price

Included each model’s price tag is a five-year/200 000 km warranty and a five-year/60 000 km service plan.

ZS Pro 1.5 T-GDI Comfort CVT – R397 600

ZS Pro 1.5 T-GDI Luxury CVT – R431 500

