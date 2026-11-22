V27 becomes Chery-owned iCaur's new flagship as one of three REEVs it will introduce over the coming months.

The retro-styled iCaur V27 has been long-awaited in South Africa since making its world premiere at parent company Chery’s International User Summit in Wuhu last year.

New range-topper

Introduced as the marque’s first range-extending electric vehicle (REEV), the V27 has been teased extensively not only in iCaur press material, but also on South African soil as recently as the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August.

iCaur’s new flagship, the V27’s long-awaited launch in Johannesburg this week saw the brand, known as iCar in China, move away from producing solely electric vehicles as part of its transition to also offering combustion assistance – in this case, REEVs, soon to also include the 03T REEV and V25.

REEV powertrain

Debuting as a single variant, the V27, which follows a similar design ethos to the V23 in being a “stylistic tribute” to legacy brand products – the Defender 110, Ford Bronco, Toyota Land Cruiser 70-series and Isuzu Trooper – rides on a dedicated platform designed from the start to accommodate a REEV powertrain.

Using a pair of electric motors driven by a 34.3-kWh battery pack, the electric hardware provides the main propulsion, while relying on a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine as a generator not connected to the drive wheels at all.

A setup iCaur calls its Golden Range Extender, the petrol engine develops 100kW/220Nm on its own, but in combination with the electric hardware, a total of 335kW/505Nm.

While a REEV, the V23 can still be charged as a conventional plug-in hybrid. Picture: Charl Bosch

Paired with a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), the powertrain translates a limited top speed of 180km/h and 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds.

With drive going to all four wheels, iCaur claims an all-electric range of 150km and a combined of 1 000km with the combustion engine included.

Supporting DC charging up to 100kW will require a waiting time of 13 minutes from 30-80%, though as standard, an on-board 6.6kW AC charger is included.

As with the majority of EVs and REEVs, the V27 supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) up to six kilowatts, and can have its batteries topped up by the regenerative braking system, the generator or via the plug as a conventional plug-in hybrid.

Dimensions

The recipient of a so-called Long Range derivative in China two months ago, which for the moment, hasn’t been approved for South Africa, the V27’s dimensions are as follows:

Length : 5 045 mm

: 5 045 mm Wheelbase : 2 900 mm

: 2 900 mm Height : 1 894 mm

: 1 894 mm Width: 1 976 mm

While details about its ground clearance weren’t revealed, boot space was confirmed from 715-litres with the rear seats up, to 1 818-litres with the 60/40 split rear back folded.

Boot space comes to 715-litres with the rear seats in place. Picture: Charl Bosch

Unlike most other REEVs or EVs, the V27 is certified to two, but only up to 1 600kg for a braked trailer.

In addition, iCaur claims a 600mm wading depth, thanks to the battery pack having been extensively bench tested for over 30 000 hours and waterproofed to avoid damage caused by water.

Reported to have undergone durability testing of over 10 000 000km, the V27, as with the V23, hasn’t been classified as a hardcore off-roader due to its lack of a locking differential and a low-range transfer case.

On the move

What still surprised was how it coped off-road on the launch route, which stretched from Steyn City in Fourways to the outskirts of Hartbeespoort before returning.

Considering not only its unibody architecture, but standard 21-inch alloy wheels, the V27 felt composed and comfortable off the beaten track, despite also making do without any form of air suspension.

Tuned to soak up imperfections in such a way that no after-effects filtered into the cabin, refinement also impressed as the interior remained relatively quiet and without rattles or squeaks once back on tar.

While the jaunt off-road – admittedly an anything but challenging gravel route still laced with corrugations and bumps – the V27’s on-road manner also failed to disappoint.

V27 adheres to the now in-vouge boxy exterior design. Picture: Charl Bosch

In its default electric mode, the V27 is understandably lively considering its 2 333kg mass. However, this tapers off when the generator comes on song.

Again, largely as a result of the petrol engine not being connected to the wheels, the V27 doesn’t feel as quick when the battery level starts dropping.

As much as iCaur has done in reducing the generator’s noise on the move, the V27 still doesn’t accelerate as quickly as its power and torque figure suggest.

In total, nine driving modes can be selected from the rotary dial on top of the floating centre console:

Eco;

Comfort;

Sport;

Individual;

All-Terrain;

Slipperly;

Muddy;

Loose;

Uneven

Inside

Out on the road, the V27 doesn’t lack for comfort, with a further surprise being the weighted and communicated feel of the steering not ordinarily associated with an SUV of this type.

Interior is dominated by neat appearance and a 15.4-inch infotainment display. Picture: Charl Bosch

As it turned out, the biggest gripe remains the typical Chinese minimalist interior design in which most of the functions are to be found inside the 15.4-inch infotainment system.

A setup that will take familiarisation, iCaur has maintained a sense of normality by fitting physical toggle switches for the dual-zone climate control, rocker dials on the steering wheel and, somewhat awkwardly, a scroller dial for the audio volume on the console which can be customised to control a different function.

Floating centre console houses the, among others, a pair of ventilated smartphone charging pads and the rotary dial for the drive mode selector. Picture: Charl Bosch

What’s more, the 8.8-inch instrument cluster has been recessed into the dashboard instead of being in a freestanding position, thus preventing it from being obscured by the steering wheel when adjusting the seat.

Leaving little to also complain about is cabin space, an overall upmarket and plush fit-and-finish feel but only a decent sound to the 15-speaker Pioneer sound system.

Spec

On the specification front, iCaur has left little to be desired as, apart from the items mentioned, the V27 comes with the following as standard:

LED headlights;

rain sense wipers;

imitation leather upholstery;

ventilated electric front seats;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

ambient lighting;

fragrance dispenser;

dual wireless smartphone charging pads

As standard, the V27 receives a panoramic roof, albeit “spilt” inside by a full-length panel called the Sky Panel.

Front seats are electric and ventilated. Picture: Charl Bosch

Resembling a T-Top design made famous in the United States in 1980s and 1990s, the roof lacks an interior cover, but, according to iCaur, has been designed not to allow extensive sunlight from cooking the interior.

Taking care of safety and driver assistance, the array, comprising a 540-degree camera system with an impressive resolution, comprises:

seven airbags;

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Emergency Lane Keep;

Front Collision Warning;

Roll Stability Control;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Keep Assist;

Door Open Alert;

Hill Descent Control;

Automatic Park Assist;

Hill Start Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking

Colours

In total, iCaur has availed five colour options:

Khaki White;

Cyan Grey;

Camel Light;

Texture Green;

China Blue;

Carbon Crystal Black

Conclusion

Adhering to iCaur’s “life’s too short to drive a boring car” campaign, the wait for the V27 has been worth it based on what it offers from a packing deal.

The caveat, though, is its R929 900 price tag. While inherently understandable considering its level of specification and range-extending powertrain, the simple truth is that it errs on the expensive side for a Chinese vehicle.

In a market still adverse to paying nearly R1-million for a vehicle hailing from the People’s Republic, the V27 is unlikely to unseat its V23 and 03T siblings as iCaur’s new best-seller, despite now having a combustion engine present that removes any fears of range anxiety.

An interesting, well-devised and impressive product, the V27’s appeal will be skewed to a select few keen on something completely different from the segment norm.

Warranty

Included in the V23’s price tag is an eight-year/200 000km warranty, a six-year/90 000km service plan and an eight-year/160 000km battery warranty.