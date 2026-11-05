MG preparing Prado and Everest rival for South Africa in 2027

Known as the TS, the newcomer will be a body-on-frame SUV, reportedly with up to seven seats.

In a surprise announcement, MG has approved its entry into the body-on frame SUV segment next year with a still unseen model called the TS.

Officially confirmed at the Chinese-owned British brand’s Tech Day and Premium SUV gala in Johannesburg last week, the TS forms part of a seven model roll-out coming to South Africa in 2027.

Rebadged LDV D90?

A nameplate not available in any market at present, the TS’ announcement came with no details or provided imagery, though speculation has alleged it be a rebadged product from sister SAIC Motor owned brand, LDV.

Similar to the incoming U7 and U9 bakkies, the former based on the LDV T60 and the latter on the Terron 9, the TS is anticipated to be a restyled version of the much-delayed LDV D90 that has faced several hurdles since its first South African showing two years ago.

Adding further weight to the D90 being the donor vehicle stems from it already being sold as an MG in India under the Majestor name.

LDV D90 will, speculatively, provide the base for the MG TS. Picture: LDV

Worth noting is that the D90 is a rebadged product itself, in this case, the Maxus Territory sold in China.

By extension, the Majestor also uses the Territory as a base unlike the step-down Gloster derived from the older Maxus D90.

In India, the Majestor offers two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive options, with the added choice of six or seven seats.

TS could well be similar to the MG Majestor sold in India in being based on the LDV D90. Picture: MG India

Motivation comes from the same 2.0-litre twin-turbodiesel engine as in the D90, but with reduced power and torque from 160kW/500Nm to 158kW/480Nm.

The only transmission option is an eight-speed automatic. As on the D90, four-wheel drive models come standard with a low range transfer case, a Crawl function, three locking differentials and 10 off-road modes.

Dimensionally, the Majestor is unchanged from the D90, with the same measurements being presents:

Length : 5 046 mm;

: 5 046 mm; Wheelbase : 2 950 mm;

: 2 950 mm; Height : 1 876 mm;

: 1 876 mm; Width: 2 016 mm

Stay tuned

As present, expect clearer details of the TS to emerge next year, along with an exact date of reveal.