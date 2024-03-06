Mitsubishi approves new Triton and Xforce for South Africa

Triton's debut has been eagerly awaited, while the surprise arrival of the Xforce will more than likely be at the expense of the dated ASX.

Sixth generation Triton will finally become a reality in the third quarter of the year. Image: Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has confirmed it will be bringing both the all-new Triton and Xforce to market in the third quarter of the year.

Announcing the arrival of both as part of an awards handover for their designs in Germany, the introduction of the former in particular has been long awaited ever since its global debut in July last year.

For its part, the Xforce will most likely replace the terminally dated ASX, although the moment, it remains to be seen whether this would happen or if it will be positioned between the latter and the Pajero Sport.

Triton

Set to become the only non-Chinese bakkie not be made in South Africa when it goes on-sale following the discontinuation of the Mazda BT-50 this week, the Thai-built Triton rides on a completely new platform Mitsubishi claims is stronger and more rigid than that of the current generation.

Wider and longer, with a ground clearance increase of 22 mm to 222 mm, the Triton also sports a new variation of the Lancer Evo-derived Super Active Yaw Control, a drive mode selector with seven settings and, for the first time, torque vectoring.

Its Dynamic Shield styling forming part of what Mitsubishi calls the “Beast Mode” look, the Triton gains a completely new interior outfitted with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a seven-inch instrument cluster display between the analogue tachometer and speedometer, a wireless smartphone charger and a new steering wheel.

Up front, and despite it being reported in December that a more powerful powerplant could be introduced, the initial line-up could see at least one of the single-turbo 2.4-litre diesel engines being offered, together with the flagship twin-turbo.

Rear and side profile has already attracted attention for appearing similar to the previous generation Volkswagen Amarok. Image: Mitsubishi

Bearing the moniker 4N16 whereas the current Triton makes use of the 4N15 mill of the same displacement, two outputs are offered in single-turbo guise; 110kW/330Nm and 135kW/430Nm.

In twin-turbo form, the oil-burner produces 150kW/470Nm, the same amount of power as the 2.0-litre bi-turbo Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6, but 30 Nm less than both.

Interior has very little in common with the current fifth generation that bowed back in 2015. Image: Mitsubishi

Transmission options will consist of a six-speed and six-speed automatic, with buyers set to have the option of rear-wheel-drive or selectable four-wheel-drive.

While a double cab is certain is to be offered, it remains to been whether Mitsubishi Motors South Africa would follow the same route as Thailand by making the single cab and ClubCab variants available.

Final specification details, and pricing, will only be announced closer to the local launch date.

Xforce

Dramatic looking Xforce is expected to replace the ASX. Image: Mitsubishi

Billed as an “authentic SUV” aimed mostly at Asian and Latin American markets, the Indonesian-built Xforce debuts as the first model to sport a specific take on the Dynamic Shield styling called Silky and Solid.

Resplendent with the same ground clearance as the Triton, albeit without the option of drive going to all four wheels, the Xforce also gets Active Yaw Control as standard, plus a drive mode selector with four settings not offered on any other Mitsubishi; Normal, Wet, Gravel and Mud.

Overall styling represent a different take on Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield called Silky and Solid. Image: Mitsubishi

Inside, the Triton and Outlander influence continue, but don’t extend to the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and the centre console redesigned from the Xforce’s platform sibling, the Xpander.

Also set to be offered, but not officially confirmed, is the eight-speaker sound system co-developed for the Xforce between Mitsubishi and Yamaha.

Interior has been designed specifically for the Xforce, though the centre console is a redesigned unit from the Xpander. Image: Mitsubishi

On the power front, the local market Xforce will derive motivation from the same normally aspirated 1.5-litre engine as in the Xpander with outputs of 77kW/141Nm.

While the sole transmission offered in Indonesia is a CVT, lower-end models could get a five-speed manual if approved by Mitsubishi South Africa.

Wait has started

As with Triton, more details surrounding the Xforce will only be announced closer to the eventual third quarter launch date.

