REPORT: Powered-up new Mitsubishi Triton could still happen

Japanese marque's Australian division confirms its want a more powerful variant instead of an aesthetically enhanced "sticker package".

Long rumoured as spawning a more powerful variant, albeit not aimed at the Ford Ranger Raptor, Mitsubishi’s CEO for Australia has again hinted at the arrival of a spruced-up Triton under the revived RalliArt moniker.

Rumour trail

Back in 2019, the three diamond’s then Head for Product Planning in Australia, James Tol, admitted while a Raptor rival is both feasible and possible, other areas of focus such as safety and comfort were of greater importance than an halo off-road focused model.

In a follow-up just over a year later, Senior Manager of Product Strategy, Owen Thomson, reaffirmed that a Raptor rival remains possible, but that consideration needs to be given to the Triton’s lifecycle and costs associated with producing a such a model.

Interior differs dramatically from the current generation produced since 2015. Image: Mitsubishi

At the time, rumours had already started about the now revealed new Triton debuting in 2022 as not only a new generation for Mitsubishi, but also preview for the next iteration of the Nissan Navara.

“I don’t want stickers”

Addressing the media at a pre-Triton launch event this week, CEO Shaun Westcott let slip that a RalliArt version of the Triton is “under study”, but not in the guise of the appearance package that debuted in Thailand two years ago.

“Our Global Vice-President made it clear that Mitsubishi is looking into the space of a Ralliart version for the future. I can’t tell you exactly when and what the timing will be, but there’s definitely understudies – the words that my boss used – that’s under study,” Westcott was quoted by drive.com.au as saying.

RalliArt name returned in 2021, but only as an appearance package on both the previous generation Triton and Pajero Sport in Thailand. Image: Mitsubishi

Admitting that Mitsubishi Australia had been presented with the option of the mentioned RalliArt variant, Westcott said the opportunity was denied as “I don’t want a sticker pack”.

“For me, RalliArt is about performance, and I’d really like to see a vehicle that is enhanced in some way. That’s very clearly a request from our side – is that whatever comes out of this pipeline, it needs to be an enhanced vehicle, not just a sticker pack,” he said.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that we may be able to do something in the space in the future based on what our global vice president said, which is that we are investing in RalliArt”.

PHEV maybe?

At present, the most powerful Triton develops 150kW/470Nm from a twin-turbocharged version of the newly upgraded 4N16 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine.

Despite remaining mum on the exact details of the RalliArt , Westcott hinted it could derive motivation from a plug-in hybrid powertrain, equally long rumoured, and applied last month to the South African-built Ranger PHEV heading for Europe and Australia next year.

Triton RalliArt finished third overall in this year’s Asian Cross Country off-road series. Image: Mitsubishi

“We’re going to look at some form of hybridisation –hybrid as part of the journey,” Westcott continued.

“We do understand that the future at some point will be [electric vehicles], but the reality of where we’re at the moment, and it doesn’t matter which [car company] you are, is that current battery technology when you’re talking about utes or big SUVs, payload and towing capability becomes a problem when you have current battery technology”.

South Africa awaits confirmation

Reportedly on track to debut Down Under in February next year, the Triton is expected to go on-sale in South Africa around the same time with an official announcement still to made.

