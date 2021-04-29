Added X applied to Down Under Ford Ranger Raptor

Charl Bosch

With the introduction of the all-new Ranger looming, Ford Australia, after a barrage of special edition models, have now introduced an upscale version of the Raptor called the Raptor X.

Following the same principle as the Wildtrak X introduced last year, the Raptor X is essentially a cosmetic package similar to the FX4 based on the XLT and the XL Sport spun-off of the workhorse XL.

In this instance, the X’s extras over the Raptor includes the same sports bar as the FX4, blacked-out Ford badges, red front tow hooks, a matte finish for the grille, bumpers, mirror caps, door handles, wing vents and fog light surrounds, side steps and racing stripes, which Ford calls over-the-top (OTT), across the bonnet, roof and tailgate as well as at the base of the doors and down the loadbin.

While the design of the interior stays untouched, the Raptor’s blue stitch work on the dashboard, seats, door panels and gear lever makes way for a red hue with the only other changes being Hydrographic and Black Alley inserts on the dash and door panels themselves.

Mounted on the same 17-inch alloy wheels as the regular Raptor, albeit finished in Asphalt Black, the Raptor X retains not only the BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres, but also the Fox Racing dampers and Terrain Mode selector with the now eponymous Baja setting.

With petrol power forecasted for the next Raptor along with a more powerful V6 diesel engine, reportedly the same 186kW/597Nm 3.0 Powerstroke unit that powers the F-150, the X, like the standard Raptor, is for now powered by the unchanged 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel rated at 157kW/500Nm. Sending the amount of twist to the rear or all four wheels is the familiar ten-speed automatic gearbox co-developed with General Motors.

Slotting-in above the Raptor, the Raptor X carries a sticker price Down Under of $79 390 (R810 266), an uptake of $1 700 (R18 768) with sales now open. For now, it remains an Australian market only model like the Wildtrak X, but could well touch down in South Africa at some stage if the FX4, revealed Down Under two years ago, is anything to go by.