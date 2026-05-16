Starting price dropped as Ford stickers reworked Everest range

Following the Ranger, most of the revised Everest's changes have been on the model structure and powertrain fronts.

Having debuted the reworked Ranger earlier this month, Ford has now revealed pricing of the overhauled Everest range.

Goodbye XLT and bi-turbo

As with its bakkie sibling, the Blue Oval has kept the exterior largely unchanged, but in the biggest change, removed the entry-level XLT trim grade as well as the 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel engine.

For the first time since the previous generation, the Everest reverts to a single-turbo setup for the 2.0-litre Panther unit, which also takes leave of the timing belt for a timing chain.

Producing the same 125kW/405Nm as in the Ranger, the unit is paired solely to a revised version of the General Motors co-developed 10-speed automatic gearbox now that the previous six-speed has also been dropped.

Range

Active

Active replaces the XLT as the new entry-level Everest. Picture: Ford Australia

On the model front, the new Active trim level replaces the XLT at the base of the Everest range, with all variants still having seven seats as standard.

The entry-level variant in the Australian Everest line-up, the Active is also the only derivative with the single-turbo 2.0-litre option, but with the choice of rear-wheel drive or part-time four-wheel drive.

In terms of spec, the Active comes with the following included:

18-inch alloy wheels;

roof rails;

side-steps;

LED headlights;

electric driver’s seat;

cloth upholstery;

eight-inch digital instrument cluster;

keyless entry;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

push-button start;

12-inch SYNC 4A infotainment display;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

six airbags;

reverse camera;

rear parking sensors;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Lane Keep Assist;

Road Edge Detection;

Driver Attention Alert;

Lane Centering.

As before, both the two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive feature the Terrain Management system with four modes; Eco, Normal, Tow/Haul and Slippery.

Aside from the low range transfer ‘box, the latter also has a locking rear differential and three off-road settings; Mud, Ruts and Sand.

Sport

Everest Sport recieves the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 engine in place of the 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel on 4WD variants. The 2.3-litre EcoBoost will be added on two-wheel drive models. Picture: Ford Australia

Up next, the end of the bi-turbodiesel sees the Sport become the recipient of the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 engine, but only on four-wheel drive variants.

Arriving later, the replacement for the two-wheel drive 2.0-litre will come in the shape of the 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol that debuted on the Ranger and last year in the Volkswagen Amarok.

Whereas the latter develops 222kW/452Nm, the bent-six oil-burner produces an unchanged 184kW/600Nm.

As with the single-turbo, the 10-speed automatic ‘box is again the only option available, but with the electronic shifter instead of the Active’s traditional lever.

However, with the arrival of the V6, the all-wheel gripping Sport loses the part-time four-wheel drive system for the permanent setup until now only offered on the Wildtrak and Platinum.

As such, it retains the low range transfer case and locking rear differential, but gains the 4A setting that varies power between the front and rear axles.

Building on the Active, the Sport keeps its model specific bumpers and door sills, black grille and door handles, darkened exterior detailing, black 20-inch alloy wheels and the optional Blue Lighting paint option.

As with the Active, the mentioned alloys can be swapped for 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres at no added cost.

In terms of spec, the Sport receives the following over and above the Active:

electric tailgate;

electric passenger’s seat;

leather steering wheel and upholstery;

400-watt built-in inverter;

tyre pressure monitor;

360-degree camera system;

Blind Spot Monitoring

Wildtrak

Wildtrak gets a new colour called Ignite Orange. Picture: Ford Australia

Again the mid-spec trim level, the Wildtrak continues with the Lion V6 as standard, but swaps the Luxe Yellow hue for a new shade called Ignite Orange.

In addition to its Wildtrak exterior specifics and 20-inch alloy wheels, new specification items include Matrix LED headlights with auto-levelling previously only reserved for the Platinum.

Still offered with Wildtrak branded leather seats, incorporating orange Wildtrak embroidery work on the front headrests, other features over and above the Sport are a black roofliner, a dual-panoramic sunroof and electrically folding second row.

Platinum

Finally, the Platinum keeps hold of its chrome exterior accents as per its name, but boasts new 21-inch wheels and a colour called Acacia Green.

As with the Active and Sport, though, the road-biased rubber can be swapped for 18-inch alloys covered by all-terrain tyres.

Unique to the Platinum on the spec side is a 12-speaker B&O Play sound system, the 12-inch digital instrument cluster, body-coloured wheel arches, a heated steering wheel, the Pro Trailer Reverse system and electric, heated and ventilated front seats.

As before, the Platinum is powered solely by the Lion turbodiesel V6 engine.

Coming, not coming

The final quarter of the year will see the debut of the Everest Tremor. Picture: Ford Australia

Confirmed in the run-up to its unveiling at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State this week, the line-up will be bolstered by the arrival of the Everest Tremor in the fourth quarter of this year.

Despite the inclusion of the 2.3 EcoBoost, the bigger 2.7 EcoBoost V6 available in the Middle East-spec Tremor won’t be offered either.

Price

Included with each model’s price tag, which now starts at R128 000 lower than before, is a six-year/90 000km warranty. A service plan is again optional.