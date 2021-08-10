Shock revival: Lamborghini Countach returning after 31 years

Charl Bosch

In one of the biggest and most unexpected developments of the year, Lamborghini has announced that the legendary Countach will be returning this month after being replaced by the Diablo in 1990.

Making the announcement in a 20 second video on its Facebook last night, the Raging Bull, in a subsequent teaser image on its website, also showcased the wedge-like production model hidden underneath a tarpaulin without disclosing any further details.

Unveiled in 1974, the Countach returns after almost three decades.

Disclosed on its Instagram page though was the name badge, Countach LP800-4, officially confirming a power output of PS or 588 kW and a nameplate first four-wheel-drive.

In addition to the name, the post states that the Countach will be revealed on 15 August at the Monterey Car Week in California, and have a hybrid system likely to comprise of the Aventador’s 6.5-litre V12 paired to a plug-in system as per comments made last month by chief executive officer Stephan Winkelmann.

According to a related report by carscoops.com, the revival of the Countach won’t lead to it becoming the replacement for the Aventador as only 112 units are planned at an alleged starting price of €2.5 million (about R43.5 million).

With just under five days left until the supposed launch, expect more details and complete images to be revealed in due course.