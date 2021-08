The Volkswagen Golf GTI is not only one of Mzansi’s most popular cars, but also the most desired model variant too. With its junior sibling the Polo GTI hot on its heels with the Golf R in tow. How much is a new Golf and Polo GTI in South Africa? While not everyone can afford the R669 300 price tag of the Golf 8 GTI, there is no shortage of pre-owned options. The same applies the its junior sibling, the Polo GTI, which will set you back R458 700. ALSO READ: Golf GTI: From R11k to R670k According to AutoTrader’s mid-year Motor...

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is not only one of Mzansi’s most popular cars, but also the most desired model variant too. With its junior sibling the Polo GTI hot on its heels with the Golf R in tow.

How much is a new Golf and Polo GTI in South Africa?

While not everyone can afford the R669 300 price tag of the Golf 8 GTI, there is no shortage of pre-owned options. The same applies the its junior sibling, the Polo GTI, which will set you back R458 700.

According to AutoTrader’s mid-year Motor Industry report, there were 1 636 886 searches for the Golf GTI from January to June 2021. This makes it the most popular variant. Since the introduction of the variant search function by AutoTrader, searches for the Golf GTI have more than tripled.

Variant searches should not me mistaken for model searches, a category ruled by the Toyota Hilux. South Africa’s much-loved bakkie was searched for 11.4 million times in the first half of the year. The Volkswagen Golf the second-most searched for model, clocking 9.5 million searches.

But when it gets to variant the most searched Hilux is the 3.0 D4-D, which is only the eight most search variant with just under half a million searches in the first half of 2021.

Polo GTI more popular than AMG C63

The second place on the list for most searched variants are also occupied by a Volkswagen GTI product, the Polo GTI. VW’s junior hot hatch has leapfrogged the Mercedes-AMG C63. There was a total of 1 435 387 searches for the Polo GTI. In comparison, there were 1 401 894 searches for the C63.

Fourth place is also occupied by a red-hot Volkswagen, this time a Golf R, which was searched for 1 195 342 times from January to June. This means the combined number of searches for the Golf GTI, Polo GTI and Golf R were 4 267 615.

Volkswagen also rules the hatchback category in searches for specific body styles. Here the Polo is the most searched for hatchback, followed by the Golf and the Polo Vivo.

All three these model rank in the Top 8 of the most enquired on pre-owned cars. These include all the derivates for each model and in not limited to one variant only like the Golf GTI.

What do average pre-owned Polo cost?

The Polo is third on the list with average price of R232 535, average mileage of 62 184 km and average year 2017. The Golf comes in at number six with an average price of R305 679. Its average mileage is 102 403 km and average year model 2014. The Polo Vivo is eight on the list for most enquired on cars, with its average price being R176 947. Its average mileage 55 261 km and average year model 2018.

The Polo was also in turn the most listed pre-owned car online from January to June, followed by the Polo Vivo in second place. The Golf occupies the ninth place on the top 10 list for most listed cars.

To see the AutoTrader 2021 mid-year report, click here.