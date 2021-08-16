Type S revealed as 441 kW Honda NSX swansong

Charl Bosch

Revived six years ago with production starting the following year, Honda – under its US luxury division Acura – used this past weekend’s Monterey Car Week in California to unveil the last hurrah for the NSX that will end production in 2022.

Largely aimed at the US market where 300 of the 350 allocated units will reside, the NSX Type S is said to be more than just a cosmetic overhaul as it boasts more power and represents, according to Acura, the “ultimate expression of the brand’s commitment to Precision Crafted Performance”.

Finished in a new colour option called Gotham Grey and outfitted with a carbon fibre roof, the Type S’s additional exterior revisions comprise larger air intake inlets on the flanks of the revised front bumper, a redesigned front splitter finished in carbon fibre, a new carbon fibre rear wing and Matte Shark Grey or Gloss Black Berlina 19-inch at the front and 20-inch at the rear forged alloy wheels wrapped in specifically made Pirelli PZero tyres.

In addition to the carbon fibre door sills, Type S badges, Gloss Black Berlina door handles, mirror caps and exhaust tip plus blacked-out head-and-taillight clusters, the NSX also comes with an optional lightweight package that shaves 26.2 kg by adding a carbon fibre engine cover and carbon ceramic brakes.

A choice of ten colours will be offered with 70 of the 300 units decked-out in Gotham Grey.

Aside from the exterior, Acura has also given the NSX Type S a thorough rework underneath by widening the front and rear track, adding a new Rapid Downshift function for the nine-speed dual-clutch gearbox in Sport mode, revising the suspension and chassis, improving gear changes by 50% in Sport and Sport+ modes and adding new intercoolers, fuel injectors and twin-turbochargers to the 3.5-litre V6 engine.

Also sporting upgraded batteries claimed to improve output by 10%, the hybrid powerunit now produces 441kW/667Nm instead of 427kW/645Nm with drive once again going to all four wheels. Surprisingly, no performance figures were revealed, but chances are a small improvement over the standard NSX’s top speed of 308 km/h and 0-100 km/h in three seconds.

Unlike the exterior, the Type S’ interior enhancements are comparatively small and limited to a new Alcantara roofliner, NSX embroidered headrests with the seats themselves offering a choice of three materials; full-aniline leather in ebony or red, semi-aniline leather in ebony, orchid and red or Alcantara, Type S badges and a Type S branded key fob. Forming part of the lightweight package are carbon fibre inserts on the steering wheel and instrument cluster.

Like the standard NSX, hand-built production of the Type S will take place at Honda’s Marysville Plant on Ohio with pricing from $169 500 (R2 502 048) or $182 500 (R2 693 946) for the lightweight package.