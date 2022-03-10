Sixth generation Isuzu D-Max’s life prolonged as workhorse offering

Charl Bosch

In a move predicted by some motoring scribes as having been imminent, Isuzu has announced that the almost decade old current sixth generation D-Max will live-on alongside the long awaited new model in a reduced capacity workhorse role.

Set to be called D-Max GEN 6 as a way of differentiating it from the all-new seventh generation reportedly due this month, the model will continue to be built locally at Isuzu’s plant in Nelson Mandela Bay for South Africa and export African countries.

D-Max GEN 6 standard single cab

“Our strategy is to support Isuzu’s objectives by retaining GEN 6 models which have performed very well in the workhorse segment of the market,” Isuzu’s Senior Vice-President of Technical Operations, Dominic Rimmer said.

“In addition to boosting our fleet business, we intend to increase LCV exports into key left and right-hand drive markets within the Rest of Africa”.

Fleetside single cab will have a choice of two power outputs.

The effective model restructure will see the D-Max range cut to five models for South African with the GEN 6 line-up consisting out of three singles and two double cabs, all with rear-wheel-drive.

For exports market, four-wheel-drive will be provided as an option on the single and standard on the double cab. Models shipped to left-hand-drive African markets though will be equipped with the all-paw gripping system as standard.

Basic interior of the low output single cab

Up front, the South African market GEN 6 will be powered by two versions of the venerable 2.5 D-TEQ turbodiesel engine; the LEED unit in the standard and Fleetside single cab rated at 58kW/170Nm and the high-output in the Fleetside single cab and Hi-Ride double cab that punches out 100kW/320Nm.

Standard across all models is a five-speed manual gearbox with the double cab having the option of a five-speed automatic.

Double cab will have a choice of manual or automatic transmissions

The transmission choices are not replicated on the export models where all are equipped with the manual regardless of the location of the steering gear.

Price

Available for ordering soon, all of the South African-spec D-Max GEN 6 models are sold with a five-year/120 000 km warranty as well as a five-year/90 000 km service plan.